Pastor Enenche Prophesies Acceleration As Gateway Church Celebrates Three Decades

By Ken Asinobi

…George Izunwa Reaffirms Loyalty To Mentor

Gateway International Church (GIC) marked its 30th anniversary with a strong prophetic declaration of growth and advancement, as the General Overseer of Dunamis International Gospel Center, Pastor Paul Enenche pronounced a season of “acceleration” over the ministry.

The milestone celebration, which featured a series of spiritual and humanitarian activities, also witnessed the dedication of the church’s “Altar of Mercy,” symbolizing a new phase in its journey.

Speaking during the event, Paul Enenche emphasized that the Church represents far more than a physical structure, describing it as “God’s embassy on earth” and a center of divine interaction and transformation.

He stressed that understanding the spiritual significance of the Church unlocks access to divine encounters, strength, and deliverance.

Declaring blessings upon the congregation, he prophesied that the 30th anniversary would usher in unprecedented growth, increased anointing, and greater impact for the ministry.

The anniversary celebration was not limited to spiritual exercises, as the church also undertook major outreach initiatives.

In Rumueme community of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, over 3,000 residents received free medical treatment, while 50 individuals benefited from fully funded surgical procedures.

Additionally, 30 students were awarded scholarships worth ₦180,000 each, and another 30 persons received ₦160,000 grants to support skill acquisition, reflecting the church’s commitment to social impact.

In his response, the Lead Pastor of Gateway International Church, George Izunwa, expressed deep appreciation to his mentor for honoring the invitation despite a demanding schedule.

He reaffirmed his unwavering loyalty and commitment to following the spiritual guidance of Paul Enenche, pledging to uphold the values and teachings he has received.

Pastor Izunwa noted that his continued alignment with his mentor’s vision would further strengthen his mission of advancing the gospel and “making Jesus famous.” The event concluded with prayers for increased grace upon the leadership and members of the church, as GIC looks ahead to a future defined by expansion, deeper spiritual influence, and sustained community impact.