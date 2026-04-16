Moni Pulo Drives Historic Gulf Of Guinea Gas Deal

By Jerry Needam

In a bold move set to reshape the energy landscape of West and Central Africa, Dr Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs, Executive Chairman of Moni Pulo Limited, has announced the company’s strategic partnership in the groundbreaking Gulf of Guinea Gas Pipeline project.

The landmark initiative, connecting Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea, marks a major step toward regional energy integration, unlocking vast gas resources and strengthening economic ties across the continent.

The announcement follows high-level engagements with Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, Vice President of Equatorial Guinea, alongside crucial discussions with energy stakeholders in Punta Europa, Malabo.

These meetings laid the groundwork for what industry observers are already calling a transformational infrastructure project.

Backed by over one trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves, Moni Pulo Limited enters the partnership with significant technical strength and strategic vision.

The company’s participation underscores growing confidence in Africa’s capacity to drive its own energy future through collaboration, innovation, and disciplined resource management.

“This project represents more than infrastructure—it is a defining moment for Africa’s energy evolution,” Dr. Lulu-Briggs emphasized, highlighting the pipeline’s potential to boost gas utilization, enhance energy security, and catalyze industrial growth across participating nations.

The Gulf of Guinea Gas Pipeline is expected to unlock stranded gas reserves, create new monetization opportunities, and stimulate long-term economic returns, reinforcing the region’s position in the global energy market.

Dr. Lulu-Briggs also commended the leadership of both governments, regulatory bodies, and strategic partners whose shared vision continues to propel the initiative forward.

As momentum builds, Moni Pulo Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering on the technical, commercial, and strategic demands of the project — positioning itself at the forefront of a new era defined by cross-border cooperation and sustainable energy development. With this partnership, Africa takes a decisive step toward a more integrated, resilient, and prosperous energy future.