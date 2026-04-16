Prof. Odu Celebrates Daughter’s Professorial Elevation, Recalls Late Husband’s Prophecy

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, has expressed deep joy and gratitude to God over the professorial elevation of her second daughter, Prof. Ureh Annabel Oparaodu, describing the moment as the fulfilment of a prophecy made by her late husband over two decades ago.

Speaking during the celebration at Galaxy La Palm in Port Harcourt on Sunday, 12th April 2026, Prof. Odu said she felt both excited and humbled by the remarkable achievement, noting that the family had every reason to return all glory to God.

According to the Deputy Governor, 24 years ago, before the passing of her husband, Dr. Chimdi Afukuka Odu, he had predicted that their daughter would one day become a professor and often addressed her as “Prof.”

Prof. Odu said the prophecy has now come to pass, making the occasion one of great joy for the entire family.

Prof. Odu added that although the family deeply misses her late husband, they are comforted by the fact that they have not let down his dreams and expectations.

She further described her daughter as a reflection of both parents, explaining that she shares her father’s strength as an Ear, Nose and Throat Consultant and her mother’s academic excellence as a Professor.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion, who is also the Chief Medical Director of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, Prof. Chizindu Alikor, extolled the trailblazing achievements of Prof. Ureh Oparaodu, particularly as the first female President of the Association of Resident Doctors, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, where she provided outstanding leadership and inspired many young professionals.

According to him, Prof. Oparaodu’s administrative excellence was further highlighted through her role in overseeing key hospital units, including the Ophthalmology and ENT Centres, which were described as well-managed, clean, and efficiently maintained under her supervision.

Also speaking, Prof. Ureh Annabel Oparaodu expressed deep emotions, saying she wished her late father, Dr. Chimdi Odu, were alive to witness the fulfilment of his words and guidance.

She noted that the daughter he once inspired had not only become an ENT surgeon like him, but had also risen to the rank of Professor. According to her, the moment was both emotional and significant, as it provided an opportunity to honour the memory of her beloved father, whose encouragement and influence played a major role in her success.