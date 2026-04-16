Engr. Nyekwe Victor Nyebuchi Wins Eneka CDC Chairmanship

By Polycarp Nwaeke

Engr. Nyekwe Victor Nyebuchi, a vibrant and energetic young leader, emerged as Chairman of the Eneka Community Development Council (ECDC) following a keenly contested election held on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at the Eneka Civic Center.

Nyekwe secured victory with 30 votes, narrowly defeating his closest rival, Dike Thankgod Chimenem, who polled 29 votes—just a one-vote difference.

His win was further strengthened after two chairmanship aspirants, Dike Victor and Nyekwe Emmanuel, stepped down in his favor ahead of the election.

Other elected officials include Kelvin Aleruchi as Vice Chairman, who won with 34 votes against Martin Abuchi’s 25 votes. Basil Aleruchi Amadi was elected Secretary unopposed. Mbata Wilson Amaechi emerged as Assistant Secretary with 38 votes, defeating Francis Benjamin, who scored 18 votes.

Mbata James won the position of Financial Secretary with 33 votes, ahead of Kenneth Njoku, who secured 23 votes. Worlu Kingsley Iheanyi was elected Treasurer unopposed.

For the position of Public Relations Officer (PRO), Owhor Gift Nnanna won with 34 votes, defeating Kingsley Ovunda Nyegonum, who garnered 24 votes. Elder Clinton Wobidi and Ariba Okeh were elected unopposed as Provost I and II, respectively. All newly elected executives were subsequently sworn in.

The election was conducted on a delegate basis, with four delegates drawn from each of the eleven villages that make up the Eneka clan: Rumuowha, Rumuchiorlu, Rumuogwunuoma, Rumuesara, Rumuolukwu, Rumuoji, Rumuosunwo, Rumuowegwu, Rumuosita, Rumuwule, and Rumuonwu.

In total, 59 delegates participated in the election, comprising 43 village delegates, 6 automatic delegates, and 10 representatives from women’s associations, youth groups, and other stakeholders.

Speaking after the election, Engr. Nyekwe expressed gratitude for the peaceful conduct of the process and thanked community leaders and delegates for their support.

He pledged to run an inclusive administration that encourages participation and drives meaningful development across the clan.

He also extended an olive branch to his opponents, particularly Dike Thankgod Chimenem urging them to collaborate with his administration in the interest of unity, peace, and progress.

As part of his agenda, Nyekwe announced plans to establish a Reconciliation Committee to address internal issues and foster unity. He also promised to revive the dormant Eneka Trust Fund to support community members in times of need.

Additionally, he revealed plans to commence the construction of an ultra-modern park for the community shortly after assuming office, fulfilling one of his campaign promises.

He called on the youth of Eneka to actively contribute ideas that will drive growth and development, and reaffirmed his commitment to working under the guidance of the Paramount Ruler, HRM Eze Prof. Rowland Woko.

The newly elected executives paid a courtesy visit to the monarch, who offered prayers and urged them to remain united in their service to the community.

Apostle Lawson Chukwu, the former caretaker chairman who oversaw the election, received widespread commendation for conducting a transparent and credible process. Community members praised his efforts, with some humorously suggesting that his leadership skills could be valuable at the national level. Before the election commenced, Apostle Chukwu encouraged delegates to vote according to their conscience, emphasizing the need to prioritize peace and progress in Eneka.