Fubara Cautions Opobo Family Against Crisis Overs King Jaja’s Estate

By Dormene Mbea

Rivers State Governor, Sir. Siminalayi Fubara, has cautioned members of the Opobo royal family against engaging in disputes over the assets left behind by the late Amanyanabo of Opobo and former Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja.

The governor warned that any form of conflict over inheritance could trigger chaos, disunity, and unnecessary tension within the royal household and the wider kingdom.

Fubara gave the warning on Saturday 11, April 2026, during a funeral service held in honour of the late monarch at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, where he urged the children and family members of the deceased king to prioritise peace, unity, and the preservation of the family’s dignity above material possessions.

He stressed that inheritance should not be mistaken for personal success, noting that true success must be built through individual effort, vision, and hard work.

“What you inherit are assets; you don’t inherit success. You have to work for your own success. If you understand that, there will be no crisis in the family,” the governor said.

According to him, disputes over inherited wealth often create divisions among family members and could erode the peaceful legacy left behind by the late monarch.

He further noted that the value of inherited assets could diminish over time if not properly managed, warning that internal conflict would only worsen the situation.

Fubara therefore urged the family to honour the peaceful reign and legacy of King Jaja by avoiding any action capable of causing discord or division.

The governor described the late monarch as a man of class, dignity, and remarkable composure, whose reign brought peace, stability, and significant progress to the Opobo Kingdom.

He noted that King Jaja, who died at the age of 83, lived a fulfilled life marked by peace and notable accomplishments.

According to him, the kingdom attained remarkable prominence under the monarch’s reign, including producing a deputy governor in 1999 and eventually a governor in his person.

He said the achievements reflected the late king’s impactful leadership and commitment to the growth of Opobo.

“Today is not a day of mourning, but a day to celebrate a fulfilled life. He lived peacefully, achieved greatly, and has completed his race. It is now left for us to continue his story,” Fubara stated.

The governor also advised the Amanyanabo-elect, Charles Mac-Pepple Jaja, to focus on charting a progressive path for the kingdom through wisdom, pragmatism, and purposeful leadership rather than attempting to replicate the exact footsteps of his predecessor.

He urged the incoming monarch to build on the strong foundation laid by the late king while bringing his own vision and leadership style to bear on the affairs of the kingdom.

In his sermon, the Bishop of the Diocese of Niger Delta, Emmanuel Jaja, reflected on the transient nature of life and cautioned against pride and excessive pursuit of material wealth.

Drawing from Revelation 21:1–7, the cleric reminded the congregation that ultimate authority belongs to God, whom he described as the “water of life.” He urged mourners to live with eternity in view, stressing that only those who accept Jesus Christ have the promise of everlasting life.