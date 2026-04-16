Surv. Peter Nwaiwu Conferred With Chieftaincy Title Of Ogbugarauzo 1

Unassuming, calm yet pragmatic, intelligent, a renowned professional par-excellence, and Surveyor of over 30 years of practice, Peter Ngozichukwu Nwaiwu has been impacting lives not only among his kith and kin in Port Harcourt, Rivers State where he lives and does business but in his Umuoke Community in Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State.

In appreciation of his kind spiritedness and generosity, his Dike Age Grade, true to Igbo culture, unanimously chose him for honour and conferment of a chieftaincy title as Ogbugarauzo 1.

It was a historic event and emotionally charged moment on Sunday, 12th April, 2026 as his age mates, kinsmen resident in Rivers State and those from the hometown, friends and professional colleagues witnessed the coronation ceremony and formal crowning of Chief Nwaiwu amid thunderous ovations and excitement signaling general approval of his elevation to the rank of chiefs in his community.

The conferment marked a major cultural landmark and reaffirmed the Age Grade and Community’s tradition of honoring merit, service, philanthropy and enduring commitment to community development.

The revered title, meaning ‘One who creates the pathway for others’ was bestowed on him by the Chairman of Dike Age Grade, Obowo-Port Harcourt- with the approval and authorization of the home community in recognition and appreciation of his contributions to the advancement, unity and positive image of Dike Age Grade, Umuoke Community and the entire Obowo ethnic nationality as well as his professional excellence as a Land Surveyor.

By this enthronement, Chief Nwaiwu has been formally admitted into the famous hall of title holders in his community and by extension, Igboland, thereby assuming additional responsibilities in the governance, peacemaking and preservation of the community’s customs and tradition.

In his response, Chief Peter N. Nwaiwu thanked the Dike Age Grade Obowo-Port Harcourt and Umuoke Community for the honour and promised to continue to place their interest and welfare above self. The highlight of the occasion was the decoration of Chief Nwaiwu in his official regalia and handover of all the paraphernalia of office – the cap, the staff, the fan, the walking stick and the traditional beads, etc.