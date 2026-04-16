Disengaged Former IAUE Staff Take Protest To Govt House

By Joe Kalu

Former staff of the Igantius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni in Obio/Akpor LGA of Rivers State took their protest to Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday, April 8, 2026 for the umpteenth time.

According to their spokesman, Mr. Wisdom Ejike Kamalu, “We went through a comprehensive recruitment procedure in November, 2022 when the vacancies were announced at the Ignatius Ajuru University, Rumuolumeni”.

He lamented that they applied, went through the rigours of interviews and other required tests and were employed. He further submitted that they were given orientation lectures and issued with identity cards to assume work.

Kamalu said they were surprised to be asked to stop work after nine months without pay. He said they were told that there were irregularities discovered in their recruitment process but that when everything is normalized, they will be contacted, adding that they were assured to be considered when another process commences.

“But the Rivers State government started recruiting again in 2025 we were not considered as promised, neither were we paid for the months we put in before the abrupt disengagement. Unfortunately, for the period they spent at the government house gate, no government official attended to them but they left their protest letter at the gate.