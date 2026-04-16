HRM, Baridam Hails Salvation Ministries At 29

His Majesty, the Gbenemene of the Ancient Bangha Kingdom and Chairman of the Khana Traditional Rulers Council, HRM King (Dr.) Suanu Timothy Yormaadam Baridam, has congratulated Salvation Ministries on the occasion of its 29th anniversary, describing the church as a divinely established institution that has continued to transform lives and positively impact society across Nigeria and beyond.

The revered monarch stated this in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, April 13, 2026.

HRM Baridam expressed profound appreciation to God for the life and ministry of the Presiding Pastor and General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, noting that his obedience to God’s call has produced far-reaching spiritual and social impact globally.

He further recalled that Pastor David Ibiyeomie founded Salvation Ministries on April 13, 1997, and since then, the church has grown significantly into an internationally recognised ministry, with branches and members in several countries of the world.

According to the royal father, the grace and anointing upon Pastor Ibiyeomie and Salvation Ministries have remained evident over the years, resulting in the transformation of destinies, empowerment of individuals, and strengthening of communities.

He described Salvation Ministries as more than a place of worship, but a spiritual institution where lives are moulded, character is shaped, and destinies are refined through sound biblical teachings and doctrines centred on soul winning, kingdom advancement, charity, education, and human empowerment.

HRM Baridam noted that the church has, over the past 29 years, demonstrated remarkable growth, resilience, and global influence, becoming a leading Christian ministry with widespread impact across generations.

He also expressed personal gratitude for the role Salvation Ministries has played in his own life and leadership journey, stating that his association and spiritual connection with the ministry have positively influenced his decision-making and personal development.

The monarch affirmed that the hand of God is evidently upon Salvation Ministries, adding that the church has remained victorious in its Christian mandate and consistent in spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ.

He prayed for continued divine guidance, protection, and expansion of the ministry, declaring that it shall continue to grow from strength to strength, with future generations benefiting from its spiritual legacy.

HRM Baridam called on his people and the global Christian community to join in celebrating the 29 years of God’s faithfulness, grace, and preservation upon Salvation Ministries, its founder, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, his wife, Pastor (Dr.) Mrs. Peace David Ibiyeomie, and all members of the church. He concluded by praying for greater expansion, deeper spiritual impact, and sustained relevance for the ministry in the years ahead.