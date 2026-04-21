Kono Community Sacks Acting Paramount Ruler, Alleges Misconduct, Threat To Peace

…False, Misleading – Paramount Ruler

In a decisive and unprecedented move to safeguard peace, unity, and integrity, the people of Kono Community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State have formally suspended Chief Menekpugi Nwinee as Acting Paramount Ruler.

The removal, which took place at the Kono Town Square on Sunday, April 19, 2026, followed a resounding vote of no confidence and a motion for suspension moved by the Mene Zaasi Esaa of Kono, Chief Mike-Lube Nwidobie, and seconded by Chief Bestman Johnmiller. The motion received overwhelming endorsement from chiefs, elders, and community leaders, effectively bringing an abrupt end to Nwinee’s tenure.

The action comes amid a series of grave allegations against Chief Nwinee, which the community described as reckless, divisive, and a direct threat to the fragile peace Kono has struggled to rebuild.

Among the allegations are actions capable of igniting both intra- and inter-communal conflict, as well as conduct that has brought the community into serious disrepute.

Particularly troubling, according to community leaders, was his unilateral trip to Lagos, where he allegedly entered into agreements with an oil prospecting firm on behalf of the community without the knowledge or consent of the Council of Chiefs, elders, and other stakeholders. He is further accused of collecting thousands of dollars from the firm without disclosure—an act said to have triggered rising tension and a near-crisis situation.

Additional allegations include the unauthorized leasing of community lands without due process or accountability, and the alleged exploitation of vulnerable indigenes through the collection of money under the false pretense of a non-existent state empowerment scheme.

In moving the motion, Chief Nwidobie warned that the community would not tolerate any leadership capable of dragging Kono back into instability.

“The community is still healing. We cannot afford actions that could return us to chaos,” he said.

Leaders also expressed concern that these actions disregard repeated warnings, including those rooted in traditional authority, and risk reopening wounds from a recent cult-related crisis that claimed three lives.

In light of the development, the chiefs, elders, and leaders of the community are expected to meet in the coming days to chart a way forward and constitute an investigative committee to thoroughly examine the allegations and recommend appropriate actions.

Relevant authorities have been duly notified. Chief Menekpugi Nwinee is hereby deemed to have ceased functioning as Acting Paramount Ruler pending the conclusion of investigative proceedings.

The development marks a significant turning point in Kono’s traditional leadership, as the community moves to reinforce accountability, transparency, and lasting peace.

Meanwhile, in a statement sent to National Network Newspaper, Chief Menekpughi Nwinee said: “the removal of the TE ere bue Kono from his throne is not true and it is misleading to the community and the general public, My Name is Chief Menekpughi Lawson Nwine paramount ruler Kono community, it all started with a visit to Lagos with the representatives of both kpean and Kono communities were in attendance, the CDC chairmen, youth presidents and the women leaders, the company invited the leadership to Lagos to solicit their support for the bidding of yorla marginal oil field 51 south. On 19 April 2026 7:20 AM , I convened a town square meeting to explain the information I received from the company and what we stand to benefit if we support the company for their bidding and every body at town square was happy, and I was told that if they win the bidding they will come back to discuss with the community stakeholders. I have also signed for bidding for other companies because it is an open process. One of the companies that is bidding is Mike Nwidobie, I went to Gilbert Warinee house at Kpean to sign for bidding for Mike Nwidobie. Elder Cookey Wikina signed another one for him on my behalf so what is the problem”.