King Baridam Returns, Receives Heroic Reception

…Explains How He Cheated Death

The Gbenemene of the Ancient Bangha Kingdom and Chairman of the Khana Traditional Rulers Council, Suanu Timothy Yormaadam Baridam, made a dramatic return to his domain on Sunday, April 18, 2026, drawing a massive crowd of jubilant supporters after surviving a reported assassination attempt earlier in the year.

The monarch’s arrival in Bangha Kingdom was greeted by a mammoth turnout of youths, women, church groups, council of chiefs, and dignitaries from across Khana Local Government Area, in a show of solidarity and relief following months of uncertainty over his health and safety.

Addressing the crowd, King Baridam expressed gratitude to God and his people, attributing his survival to divine intervention and sustained prayers.

He recounted the events surrounding the January 23 attack, revealing that he deliberately wore the same outfit he had on the day he was shot as a symbol of triumph over adversity.

“I came home to show my people that I am alive,” he declared. “There were rumours that I had lost my leg, that I could no longer walk, even that I was dead. But to the glory of God, I walked from the entrance of this community to my palace.”

The traditional ruler emphasized that his return was not for celebration but to reconnect with his people and acknowledge their support.

He credited their prayers and fasting for thwarting what he described as a calculated attempt on his life.

“It was not charm, not protection of any kind, but the grace of God that saved me,” he said. “Those who wanted my corpse to be brought back here have been disappointed.”

King Baridam, who recently returned from the United Kingdom where he reportedly received medical attention, issued a stern warning to those behind the attack, vowing to pursue justice relentlessly.

“Those responsible will not go free,” he stated firmly. “No matter how long it takes, even if it is 20 years, justice must prevail. The rule of law will take its course, regardless of who is involved.”

He also called for calm and unity within the kingdom, urging residents not to be intimidated by threats of violence.

Stressing the need for peace as a foundation for development, the monarch pledged to intensify efforts toward community policing and grassroots engagement across Nyokhana.

“We must have peace in our land,” he said. “Without peace, development will elude us. We will work with youths and stakeholders to ensure that criminal elements are driven out and our communities remain safe.”

He further warned against recurring security threats allegedly posed by criminal elements from neighbouring areas, assuring residents that decisive action would be taken.

“For those criminals who come from other local government areas to disturb the peace in Khana, especially Nyokhana, we will not allow it to continue,” he declared.

“We will unite with our youths and stakeholders to resist anyone who seeks to terrorise our people. Together, we will ensure our communities remain safe and secure.” The monarch also revealed plans to consult with traditional leaders to organise a formal thanksgiving service in appreciation of his survival.