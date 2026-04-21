UPTH CMD Determined To Restore Hope In Hospital

By Joe Kalu

…Celebrates 100 Days In Office

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), Choba, Prof Chituru Orluwene said he is determined to restore the hospital to its lost glory.

He stated this while briefing the press in course of celebrating the activities to mark his 100 days in office, Monday. April 13.

According to him, “100 days in office may be too short a time to see and feel tangible changes but not too short to begin to see moves and policy changes that will propel the type of development we would begin to see and feel in years to come”; he said.

Prof Orluwene disclosed that he and his Management team in the absence of a Board had to strategized to navigate the mirage of challenges they met on ground.

“Apart from sorting them out in three categories which includes: Institutional/Service Performance; Infrastructure development as well as Innovation Initiatives, the management team also dwelt on staff and patients welfare”.

The CMD also informed the gathering that he decided to adopt the Bottom/Top approach of governance as well as operate an open door administration.

“I am available for individuals and in groups for ventilation of staff feelings and provide reasonable pathways to resolution of issues which helps to reduce tension within the system and pave way for development and proper engagement”.

Prof Orluwene also disclosed how he and his Management team have been able to discover that the hospital operated without a nominal roll and that about half of the 4’000 staff strength were ghost workers; explaining further, he said the feat was achieved through a staff verification committee.

He equally informed how they were able to discover and plugged financial leakages and pilfering avenues.

“The management under my watch has decided to not only cut down charges for our services but improve on our service delivery”; he stated.

He said they have equally ensured that the in-patients are provided with three quality square meals daily on N5,000.00 only.

Prof Orluwene maintained that the past 100 days in office has been very demanding, revealing, challenging but quite promising.

He added that a lot of work clearly needs to be done in terms of personnel, facilities, staff re-orientation, infrastructure and service delivery to rebuild confidence and improve in the Tertiary Health Institution.

Orluwene who is the 8th CMD of the hospital reeled out his achievements within the period under review in the presence of prominent stakeholders including Dr. Uriel Etawo, the 5th CMD of the institution as well as Prof Nlerum Okogbule, the immediate past Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University as well as his beloved wife, Mrs Ugochi Orluwene.

The celebration was preceded by the church Thanksgiving service at the hospital’s chapel. Highlight of the event was the concentration and anointing of the renovated office of the CMD and the Boardroom by the Clergymen.