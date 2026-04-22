Rivers Deputy Gov., Prof Odu Recounts How Approval Was Secured For Girls’ Participation In A-Level Education

Rivers State Deputy Governor Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu has shared the inspiring story of how female students first gained access to A-Level education at Baptist High School, describing the experience as a groundbreaking moment in the history of education in Rivers State.

Prof Odu shared this story during the Programme for Reunion/Award Ceremony and the Inauguration of newly elected Executives of Baptist High School Port Harcourt Old Students Association at LaSien Pavilion in Port Harcourt on Saturday 18th April 2026

Prof Odu recalled that in 1971, A-Level programmes were available in Lagos, the Western and Midwestern states, and parts of the Eastern Region, but opportunities for girls were limited in Rivers State, noting that after discussions with the then Commissioner for Education, approval was secured for girls to be admitted into Baptist High School for A-Levels.

According to the Deputy Governor, in 1972, about fourteen young women enrolled in the programme, becoming pioneers of female advanced education in the school, stressing that among them were notable personalities, including Boma Bromilow-Jack, who later became a Minister in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

She fondly remembered the unity and camaraderie that existed among the students, highlighting their participation in sports.

As captain of the girls’ netball team, Prof. Odu narrated how the small group of students trained hard and went on to defeat their opponents in a memorable competition at the stadium.

She praised the school’s atmosphere of mutual respect and discipline, noting that the boys respected the girls and boundaries were maintained at all times.

“The values instilled by the teachers and school leadership helped shape many of the students into successful individuals today” Prof Odu quipped.

“The Deputy Governor, further recounted that later in 1972, the establishment of the College of Science and Technology by the then Military Governor led many of the A-Level students to continue their studies there, before proceeding to universities within and outside Nigeria.

Reflecting on the school’s legacy, Prof Odu described Baptist High School as a small but beautiful institution known for firm leadership, disciplined teachers, and responsible students and urged current generations to preserve those values of discipline, respect, and academic excellence that made the institution a source of pride.

The Deputy Governor underscored the broader role of alumni associations in supporting the growth and development of educational institutions, expressing hope that Baptist High School would become a shining example of what committed alumni engagement can achieve and congratulated the new leadership.

In his address, the Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Dr. Emi Membre-Otaji, decried the poor state of the school, noting that over the years, the Baptist Convention has done little or nothing to improve it, except for interventions by well-meaning individuals.

Dr. Membere- Otaji disclosed that Baptist High School once produced some of the most influential leaders in Rivers State and beyond, stressing that at a time when he served in the Rivers State Executive Council, about 40 percent of members were alumni of Baptist High School, while two ministers representing Rivers State at the federal level also emerged from the institution.

He described the gathering as only “the tip of the iceberg,” stressing that many more distinguished personalities have passed through the school and contributed meaningfully to society in governance, the private sector, sports, and other fields. Highlights of the occasion were the presentation of Distinguished Alumni Award to the Deputy, Governor, and other prominent personalities as well as musical and cultural entertainment.