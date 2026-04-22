Stop The Strangulation Of Free Speech – NUJ

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) views with grave concern and utter disappointment the recent “formal notice” issued by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on April 17, 2026.

This directive, which threatens broadcasters with “strict and uncompromised compliance” over vague allegations of professionalism breaches, is nothing short of a veiled attempt to gag the media and institutionalize censorship.

​​The NBC’s warning against anchors expressing “personal opinions” and its demand for a “crisis-free” presentation style are direct interference in the internal editorial processes of independent media houses.

Journalism, particularly in the realm of current affairs and political analysis, requires robust engagement.

To strip presenters of their right to analyze and contextualize news is to reduce the Nigerian media to a mere mouthpiece.

​​By classifying these perceived “offenses” as Class B breaches — punishable by heavy fines or suspension — the NBC is creating a “chilling effect.”

This regime of fear encourages self-censorship, where journalists are too afraid to ask tough questions for fear of being labeled “unprofessional” or “hostile” by a regulatory body that has increasingly become a political tool.

​We remind the NBC that Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution guarantees the freedom of expression, including the freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart ideas and informat

ion without interference. The NBC Code cannot and must not be used to override the supreme law of the land.

​​The NUJ stands in full solidarity with all broadcast stations and journalists across the country.

We will not sit idly by while the civic space is constricted under the guise of “regulation.”

​​Rather than issue threats to media houses, the NBC should engage in meaningful dialogue with media stakeholders.

​The government has a duty to ensure that regulatory agencies like the NBC are not weaponized against the media.

​Media Resilience: We call on all journalists and broadcasters to remain resolute, professional, and fearless.

Your duty is to the public and the truth, not to the whims of any regulatory agency.

​The media is the watchdog of society, not the lapdog of the government and opposition. Any attempt to break the screen or silence the microphone is an attack on Nigerian democracy itself.