ADC Under Siege: How APC Interference, Ambition, And Attacks Threaten Peter Obi’s 2027 BID

By Polycarp Nwaeke

External manipulation and interference, especially by the All Progressives Congress (APC), are weighing heavily on the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 Presidential election.

Internal squabbles within the ADC have also weakened the party’s ability to organize and present a united front.

Atiku Abubakar’s overweening ambition to be drafted as the Presidential candidate is creating fresh tension inside the coalition.

INEC’s doublespeak on party registration issues, guidelines, and timelines has further complicated the ADC’s preparations.

Contrived court cases, filed in multiple states, are draining the party’s time, energy, and resources before campaigns even begin.

Taken together, these issues are threatening to derail the African Democratic Congress and prevent it from contesting the 2027 Presidential election.

Other factors include persistent efforts by the Presidency and Atiku to prevent Peter Obi from emerging as the presidential candidate of the party.

Those efforts have been deliberate, coordinated, and intensified in recent months as the 2027 timetable draws closer.

Peter Obi is the most popular politician in the country right now.

He draws massive support from the youth, from women, and from the labor force who see him as a departure from the old order.

He attracts heavy crowds wherever he goes to address the messy political situation in the country.

At those gatherings, he lays out how he plans to put things right if elected as president.

Nigerians who have noticed his humility and honesty have come to believe him.

They spread the news of how he performed wonderfully well when he was Anambra State governor.

They point to his record of leaving behind huge amounts of money in the state’s coffers at the end of his tenure.

That record has become a key part of his appeal to voters tired of waste and mismanagement.

Seeing how popular he is with the people, the Presidency has unleashed political aides to fabricate all sorts of lies against Obi.

The goal is to discourage him from contesting and to demean his character in the eyes of the public.

The smear campaign has been sustained across traditional media and social media platforms.

Beyond propaganda, they have physically attacked him several times.

The latest attack happened in Edo State, where he and other ADC bigwigs went to receive former NBA president, Olumide Akpata, into the party.

Witnesses said thugs disrupted the event, targeted his entourage, and left vehicles damaged.

Party members insist these are not random acts but part of a pattern designed to intimidate the opposition.

With his huge following, Obi has what it takes to defeat President Tinubu in 2027.

That is why the APC has been placing hurdles on his way, from legal distractions to security threats.

If he is made the presidential candidate of the ADC, he will defeat President Tinubu hands down.

Atiku’s insistence on being drafted is therefore seen by many Obi supporters as a move that risks splitting the coalition’s base.

They argue that the moment calls for consensus around the most electable and popular figure.

INEC must also clarify its positions and stop the doublespeak that leaves parties uncertain about rules of engagement.

The courts should resist being used as tools to stall opposition parties through contrived cases filed by proxies.

Nigerians are watching, and many believe 2027 will be a referendum on competence, character, and credibility.

If the ADC can survive the external interference and internal squabbles, and if it fields Peter Obi, the contest will be decisive. Despite the numerous challenges facing it, the ADC appears set to contest the 2027 elections after holding a national convention in Abuja to elect members of its National Executive Committee (NEC) to oversee party affairs. ‎