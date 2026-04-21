Group Demands INEC Boss To Quit Over Alleged Partisanship

The Movement for Credible Elections (MCE) has called for the immediate resignation of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, over allegations of partisanship ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued on Sunday by its Media Coordinator, Comrade James Ezema, the group said the INEC chairman no longer commands the credibility required to oversee a transparent electoral process. It urged him to step aside to allow for an independent investigation into the claims.

The MCE, whose members include prominent figures such as Usman Bugaje, Femi Falana (SAN), Oby Ezekwesili, Ayuba Wabba, Pat Utomi, Bilikisu Magoro and Nkoyo Toyo, warned that the integrity of the electoral body must not be compromised.

Describing the situation as a threat to Nigeria’s democratic stability, the group called on the Federal Government to constitute an impartial panel comprising judicial officers, digital forensic experts and civil society representatives to verify the allegations.

“The integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process is at stake,” the statement read.

“At this critical juncture in the nation’s democratic evolution, the leadership of INEC must be beyond reproach.”

The group cited alleged digital footprints linking the INEC chairman to partisan expressions in support of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the basis for its concerns. While noting that Amupitan has denied the allegations, the MCE argued that such denials underscore the need for thorough forensic scrutiny.

“In this digital age, denial is not a defence—it is an invitation to forensic scrutiny,” the statement added.

The MCE further warned that the controversy could escalate into a legal and constitutional crisis, pointing to the traceability of digital identities through systems such as the Bank Verification Number (BVN) and National Identification Number (NIN), as well as platform-level access logs.

It also cautioned against any attempt to intimidate citizens raising concerns, describing such actions as a misuse of state power that could further erode public trust.

Beyond the immediate allegations, the group expressed concern over what it described as a pattern of decisions by INEC that appear to disadvantage opposition participation, including alleged selective enforcement of electoral regulations.

According to the MCE, these developments risk pushing Nigeria towards a de facto one-party state, in violation of democratic principles.

The group also warned of potential international repercussions, noting that aggrieved parties could seek redress at regional bodies such as the ECOWAS Court of Justice, thereby exposing the country to reputational damage.

It maintained that if proven, the allegations raise serious ethical questions about the INEC chairman’s neutrality and fitness for office.

“The only honourable course is for the INEC Chairman to step aside and allow a transparent investigation,” the statement said. “Nigeria stands at a democratic crossroads. The credibility of its electoral body is central to national stability and the legitimacy of governance.”