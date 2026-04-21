Army Laments Low Turnout From South-East

By Hopejane Uzor

The Nigerian Army has reiterated concerns over persistently low enlistment from the South-East, disclosing that only 117 applicants from Anambra State were recorded out of 38,000 applications received nationwide.

The revelation was made during a sensitisation exercise at the Ministry of Youths’ office in Awka, organised as part of efforts to boost participation in the ongoing 91 Regular Recruits Intake.

Leading the Army delegation, Brig.-Gen. Uche Nnabuihe said the figure, captured as of April 7, highlighted a worrying trend of poor turnout from the region, even as the recruitment remains open to both tradesmen and non-tradesmen until May 27.

He said the awareness campaign was designed to address the imbalance and encourage eligible youths to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the Army.

“We observed with concern that out of 38,000 applications received nationwide, only 117 came from Anambra,” Nnabuihe said, urging young people in the region to enlist.

Also speaking, a member of the 2025 recruitment enlightenment team, Chima Ekeator, noted that the South-East continues to lag behind in enlistment figures, warning that the region risks missing out on its fair share of opportunities.

Lt.-Col. Ogbemudia Osawe, in his remarks, said the Army had expanded its training capacity with additional facilities in Abakaliki and Osogbo to accommodate more recruits.

He highlighted key benefits of military service, including structured career progression, steady income, access to continuous education, specialised training, and opportunities for international exposure.

Osawe added that personnel enjoy welfare packages such as free healthcare for themselves and their families, as well as pension and gratuity upon retirement.

The Permanent Secretary of the Anambra State Ministry of Youths, Ifeatu Emodi, commended the initiative, attributing low enlistment in the region to misinformation and negative perceptions about military service. Similarly, the traditional ruler of Enugwu-Agidi, Igwe Michael Okeke-Uche, called on youths to take advantage of the recruitment drive, stressing the need for adequate South-East representation in the Armed Forces.