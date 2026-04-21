FG Prohibits Import Of Poultry, Cement, Drugs From Non-ECOWAS Nations

By Hopejane Uzor

The Federal Government has banned the importation of poultry products, cement, pharmaceuticals and several other goods from countries outside the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), as part of new fiscal and trade measures for 2026.

The decision was conveyed in a circular issued by the Federal Ministry of Finance and signed by the Minister, Wale Edun, on April 1, 2026.

The directive falls under the implementation of the 2026 Fiscal Policy Measures and Tariff Amendments aligned with the ECOWAS Common External Tariff (CET) framework.

Government said the restriction applies strictly to imports originating from non-ECOWAS countries and is aimed at strengthening local industries, conserving foreign exchange and encouraging domestic production.

Under the revised Import Prohibition List, about 17 categories of goods are affected, including frozen poultry, beef, pork, eggs (excluding those for research and breeding), refined vegetable oils, sugar, cocoa products and processed tomato items.

The list also includes bagged cement, a wide range of pharmaceutical products such as common medications, fertilisers containing key nutrients, as well as industrial and consumer goods like soaps, paper packaging materials, glass bottles, steel products and ballpoint pens.

Authorities, however, clarified that imports from ECOWAS member states will not be affected, in line with regional trade agreements promoting intra-regional commerce.

Officials described the move as part of a broader “Nigeria First” policy designed to boost local manufacturing, support agriculture and ease pressure on the country’s foreign reserves.

While stakeholders such as the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise have backed efforts to protect domestic industries, they warned that the policy must be carefully implemented to avoid supply disruptions and rising costs.

The measure has also attracted criticism from external partners, including the United States Trade Representative, which views Nigeria’s import restrictions as barriers to international trade.

Economic analysts note that although such restrictions may offer short-term protection, long-term reliance on import bans could distort markets and reduce competitiveness, a concern also echoed by the World Bank. The Nigerian Customs Service, alongside relevant regulatory bodies, has been mandated to enforce the directive, with government warning that defaulters risk sanctions, including seizure of goods and legal action.