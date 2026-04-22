Electrical Dealers, Rivers Govt Hold Talks On Relocation Plan

By Hopejane Uzor

The Rivers State Government has intensified efforts to relocate electrical dealers operating on Okija Street, Port Harcourt, as part of its urban renewal drive.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Hon. Amairigha Edward Hart, disclosed this during a meeting with representatives of the Electrical Dealers’ Association at his office.

Hart said the planned relocation to a permanent site at Km 17, Port Harcourt–Aba Expressway, Iriebe, is aimed at improving sanitation, enhancing orderliness, and ensuring compliance with urban planning regulations.

According to him, the initiative forms part of the state government’s broader agenda to create a cleaner, safer, and more organised urban environment, while boosting the aesthetic and functional value of the city.

He noted that the move would also provide a more structured and efficient business environment for the traders.

The commissioner expressed satisfaction with the association’s willingness to cooperate and assured members of a fair and transparent relocation process. He also facilitated discussions between the dealers and the developer of the new site to ensure a smooth transition.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Tpl. Soibi Duke Harry, reiterated the government’s commitment to restoring the lost glory of Port Harcourt through effective urban renewal policies.

She emphasised that the relocation aligns with the ministry’s mandate to enforce planning regulations and promote orderly development.

In response, the President of the Electrical Dealers’ Association, Port Harcourt, Chief Chukwudi Achomma, commended the government for engaging stakeholders and addressing their concerns.

However, he attributed delays in the relocation process to disputes over ownership of their former business premises.

Achomma explained that the electrical village was acquired by a developer, Barr. Emmanuel Ogbebor, through court proceedings following the association’s default on loan obligations tied to the property.

The association’s Secretary, Chaplain Jerry Azubuike, further revealed that the group lost the property after failing to repay a ₦60 million loan, which later rose to over ₦400 million due to accumulated interest. He appealed to the government to fulfil earlier assurances of support, particularly in subsidising shop payments at the new site, noting that such intervention would encourage members to fully comply with the relocation plan.