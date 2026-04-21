Kidnappers Demand N9m For Each Abducted JAMB UTME Candidate

The father of two victims abducted Wednesday from a Benue Links bus en route Otukpo has cried out over ransom demands by their captors, who he said are insisting on N9 million for each of his kidnapped children, who were on their way to write the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The victims were among those seized when armed men intercepted the bus and forced passengers into nearby bush paths.

The passengers of an 18-seater Benue Links bus from Makurdi were abducted a few kilometres to Otukpo town, by assailants suspected to be armed herdsmen.

Days after the incident, the father of two victims said the family is in distress over the matter and had already commenced negotiations with the kidnappers.

The worried father, who requested anonymity for security reasons, said the abductors had repeatedly shifted their ransom demands, worsening the family’s anguish.

He said, “I have two children that were kidnapped in the bus and they have not released any of them. The kidnappers have opened discussions with us.

“They initially demanded N10 million for each of my children. Later, they reduced it to N500,000 but shortly after, they called back and insisted it would be N9 million each. Up till now, we are still begging them.”

He said his family is financially incapable of meeting the demand, adding that they are now relying on prayers and government intervention.

“We are pleading with the government to comb the bushes and bring back the children because we do not have any hope of getting them back. Even if you sell me, I cannot be worth that N9 million being demanded for each of them,” he said.

The father disclosed that his children were students travelling from Nasarawa State when they were abducted.

“My children were coming from school in Nasarawa State. They boarded a vehicle from Nasarawa State and on getting to Makurdi they joined another bus to Otukpo, and that was when they ran into the wrong hands,” he explained.

He further appealed to security agencies to intensify rescue operations, warning that the situation has left the family devastated.

“The government should intensify their search so that our children will come back alive to meet us. Since this incident happened, my wife has not eaten. We are appealing to the government to help us,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Benue State Police Command, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, claimed that seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Part of the statement read, “The Benue State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of a significant breakthrough following the kidnapping incident that occurred on April 15, 2026, in Otukpo.

“In a coordinated joint security operation involving the Police and other sister security agencies, operatives are conducting a targeted search-and-rescue mission in Amla Forest and adjoining areas. The operation has led to the successful rescue of some of the victims, who are currently receiving medical attention. “Further intelligence gathered in the course of the operation led to the arrest of seven suspects, who are currently in police custody while investigation is ongoing.”