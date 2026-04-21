Metro
Uniport Promotes 17 To Professorial Rank, 13 To Reader
The Management of the University of Port Harcourt has approved the promotion of the underlisted academic staff to the professorial cadre.
The elevation reflects their outstanding contributions to teaching, research, and service to the University and the wider academic community.
The newly promoted Professors are:
- Sorondi-Ononiwu Geoffrey Chijioke – Geology (Biostratigraphy)
- Amusan Abiodun Joseph – Applied Physics
- Onwualu-John Josephine Nchekwube – Geology
- Nkporbu Aborlo Kennedy – Psychiatry (Addiction Medicine)
- Olusayo A. Shorinwa – Pharmacology & Therapeutics
- Gbule Ndidi Justice – Church History & Global Christianity
- Nwachukwu Nkemakolam – Pharmaceutical Technology
- John Ikechi Ordu – Pharmaceutical Technology
- Okiemute Rosa Johnson-Ajinwo – Pharmaceutical Chemistry
- Nwafili Sylvanus Anene – Population Genetics (Fisheries)
- Wahua Chika – Plant Science & Biotechnology
- Henry Chiaka UnaEze – Environmental Economics
- Ingweje Julius NaliGwu – Mini-livestock Nutrition & Production
- Okereke Victor Chijioke – Plant Pathology
- Ugwoha Ejikeme – Environmental Engineering
- Dinah Sunday Osaat – Educational Management
- Eze Nwadiuto Chinwe – Public Health Parasitology
Also promoted to the rank of Reader are:
- Mbachu Ijeoma Irene – Petroleum Engineering
- Laud Charles Ochei – Computer Science
- Millie Nne Horsfall – Library & Information Science
- Nwankwo Ngozi Beatrice – Social Studies Education
- Patrick Ikechukwu Echebe – Guidance & Counselling
- Aminiye Macgregor Manuel – Educational Guidance & Counselling
- Charles-Ogan Gladys Ibibo – Mathematics Education
- Isirima Joshua Charles – Ethnopharmacology & Toxicology
- Emeka Okoro – Gas Engineering
- Okafor Joachim Emeka – Gas Engineering
- Ogechukwu Ebere Ezim – Biochemistry 12. Akomah-Abadike O. Ndimele – Microbiology Technolog