Uniport Promotes 17 To Professorial Rank, 13 To Reader

The Management of the University of Port Harcourt has approved the promotion of the underlisted academic staff to the professorial cadre.

The elevation reflects their outstanding contributions to teaching, research, and service to the University and the wider academic community.

The newly promoted Professors are:

Sorondi-Ononiwu Geoffrey Chijioke – Geology (Biostratigraphy) Amusan Abiodun Joseph – Applied Physics Onwualu-John Josephine Nchekwube – Geology Nkporbu Aborlo Kennedy – Psychiatry (Addiction Medicine) Olusayo A. Shorinwa – Pharmacology & Therapeutics Gbule Ndidi Justice – Church History & Global Christianity Nwachukwu Nkemakolam – Pharmaceutical Technology John Ikechi Ordu – Pharmaceutical Technology Okiemute Rosa Johnson-Ajinwo – Pharmaceutical Chemistry Nwafili Sylvanus Anene – Population Genetics (Fisheries) Wahua Chika – Plant Science & Biotechnology Henry Chiaka UnaEze – Environmental Economics Ingweje Julius NaliGwu – Mini-livestock Nutrition & Production Okereke Victor Chijioke – Plant Pathology Ugwoha Ejikeme – Environmental Engineering Dinah Sunday Osaat – Educational Management Eze Nwadiuto Chinwe – Public Health Parasitology

Also promoted to the rank of Reader are: