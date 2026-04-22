IAUE Promotes 35 To Professorial Rank, 41 To Readers
…Announces May 8 – 9 For 44 Convocation Ceremony
Friday 8th and Saturday 9th May, 2026 has been approved by the Executive Governor of Rivers State and Visitor to the University, His Excellency Sir Siminalayi Fubara GSSRS as the new dates for Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) Rumuolumeni Port-Harcourt Rivers State Nigeria 44th convocation ceremony.
Friday 8th May 2026, will be for the award of first degrees and prizes while Saturday May 9th 2026, will be for the conferment of postgraduate degrees.
The Chairman of Senate Professor Okechuku Onuchuku announced this during an emergency Senate meeting of Wednesday April 15, 2026 at the Postgraduate hall of the University.
Professor Okechuku Onuchuku also announced that thirty five academic staff of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education IAUE Rumuolumeni Port-Harcourt Rivers State Nigeria have been elevated to the rank of Professors with forty one of them promoted to the rank of Readers after Council ratified their promotion.
The new Professors are:
Faculty of Administration and Management Sciences
- Professor Ikechi Prince Obinna – Professor of Consumer Behaviour and Sustainability Marketing
- Professor Chukwu Godswill Chinedu – Professor of Consumer Behaviour and Sustainability Marketing
- Professor Joy .A. Mekuri-Ndimele — Professor of Human Resource and Office and Information Management
- Professor Dumo Nkesi Opara — Professor of Human Resource Management and Organisational Behaviour
- Professor Lawrence Amadi – Professor of Entrepreneurship and Strategic Marketing
Faculty of Agriculture
- Professor Eunice Ngozi Ajie – -Professor of Agricultural Economics (Agricultural Marketing)
- Professor Godswill Ibom Wilcox – Professor of Production Economics
Faculty of Education
- Professor Emmanuel Okwu – Professor of Library and Information Science
- . Professor Love Nwamadi — Professor of Counselling Psychology
- Professor Amadi–Ali Beatrice Onyebuchi – Professor of Early Childhood and Primary Education
- Professor Jerome Ibejika Wosu– Professor of History and Policy of Education
Faculty of Humanities
- Professor Grace Hart Lawrence– Professor of African Religion and Cultural Heritage
Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences
- Professor Worokwu China Roland– Professor of Science Education (Chemistry)
- Professor Constance Izuchukwu Amanah– Professor of Algorithms and Software Engineering
- Professor Comfort Emma-Elechi– Professor of Community Health Education and Promotion
- Professor Wokocha Gideon Azubuike– Professor of Science Education
- Professor Glory Godspower -Echie– Professor of Science Education
- Professor Nwala Longinus – Professor of Science Education (ITS)
- Professor Daso P. Ojimba – Professor of Mathematics Education
- Professor Nchelem Rosemary George – Professor of Mathematics Education
- Professor Dagogo Franklin Ibim – Professor of Applied Geophysics
Faculty of Social Sciences
- Professor Leelee Nwiibari Deekor – Professor of Development Economics
- Professor Nzidee Williams – Professor of Monetary Economics
- Professor Iwarimie .B. Uranta – Professor of
Political Theory and Methodology
- Professor Dennis Reuben .T. Ukpere – Professor of Rural Development and Resource Management
- Professor Poroma Lekia Celestine – Professor of Industrial Relations and Human Resource Management
- Professor Ngeh David Baride – Professor of Sociology of Development
- Professor Ebenezer Levi Odike – Professor of Sociology of Development and Social Work
- Professor Goodnews Wabah – Professor Medical Sociology
- Professor Nwikpugi Bright Poronakie – Professor of Regional Development Planning
- Professor Ikechi Omenihu Okwakpam – Professor of Environmental Management
Faculty of Vocational and Technical Education
- Professor Paulinus Emennu –Professor of Industrial Technical Education (Mathematical Option).
- Professor Joseph Onwuakalaegbule Amaechi – Professor of Industrial Technical Education (Mathematical Option)
- Professor Divine Chiorlu–Professor of Industrial Technical Education (Electrical Electronics Option)
- Professor Salome Emeya—Professor of Agricultural Science Education
Associate Professors ( Reader)
Faculty of Administration and Management Sciences
- Dr Abolo Aseinnimieyeofori–Reader in Financial Accounting and Corporate Governance
- Dr Omaha Patience Chioma–Reader in Financial Accounting and Forensic Accounting
- Dr Chiiam Emmanuel Bedford –Reader in Financial and Environmental Accounting
- Dr Tutah Tonye Chukwundah– Reader in Service and Strategic Marketing
- Dr George Ordua – Reader in Human Resource Management
Faculty of Education
6.. Dr Nnenda Wozule Tom-George– Reader in Library and Information Science
- Dr Richard Okechukwu Okere – Reader in Guidance and Counselling
- Dr Ibiye Omeibi-Davids – Reader in Educational Technology
- Dr Fortune Omasirichi Sam-Eleyi – Reader in Business Education (OIM)
- Dr Ubani Samuel Nwakaku – Reader in Special Needs Education
- Dr Amakiri Hager Atisi Eremina – Reader in Educational Measurement and Evaluation
- Dr Christiana Apa-Ago Osaro – Reader in Educational Psychology, Guidance and Counselling
- Dr Yellowe Annette Ndukuru – Reader in Educational Administration
Faculty of Humanities
- Dr Amadi Scholastica – Reader in English Syntax, Morphology and Discourse Analysis
- Dr Stone Allen Orubu – Reader in Painting and Painting Technology
- Dr Joe Mgbakiri Urekwere – Reader in Textile and Fashion Design
- Dr Tam-George Charlotte – Reader in Ceramic Technology
- Dr Omenohia Douglas Mada – Reader in French Language and Linguistics
- Dr N-ue Uebari Samuel –Reader in Social and Political History
- Dr Nkemakolam Ugorji–Reader in Music Education
- Dr Ndubuaku Offor – Reader in African Music
- Dr Metong Amakiri Eustace –Reader in Church History
- Dr Offor– Anthony Onwuzor– Reader in Social and Political History
24.. Dr Nyewusira Chituru– Reader in Diplomacy and International Studies
25..Dr Amadi Chidi– Reader in Social and Political History
Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences
- Dr Tubonemi Mgbomo–Reader in Science Education (Biology)
- Dr Abbey -Kalio Ibijengibo– Reader in Science Education (Chemistry)
- Dr Samuel Gentle Kitoye– Reader in Public Health Promotion and Education
- Dr Gonsi Monday Sibe – Reader in Exercise Physiology
- Dr Precious Friday Amadi – Reader in Community Health Education
- Dr Christiana Leesi Kpe -Nobana — Reader in Public Health Promotion and Education
- Dr George Isoboye – Reader in Applied Mathematics
Faculty of Social Sciences
- Dr Wosu – Benson Ikechi – Reader in Regional Development Planning
- Dr King Onu Ezebunwa — Reader in Development Economics
- Dr Clement Korgbeelo – Reader in Development Economics
- Dr Kpaa Kabee – Reader in Regional Development Planning
- Dr Taylor Tamunosaki – Reader in Political Economics and Development Studies
- Dr Ferdinand Okpo Justice – Reader in Governance and Development Studies
Faculty of Vocational and Technical Education
- Dr Silver line .N. Igweagbara – Reader in Technical Education (Building Technology Option)
- Dr Tasie Chimezie Michael – Reader in Agricultural Resource and Environmental Technology Education
- Dr Ibekwe Anthony Amadi–Reader in Technology Education (Electrical Electronics Option)
The Chairman of Senate while congratulating the newly promoted Professors and Associate Professors advised them to provide academic leadership to their colleagues and to also ensure that those coming behind them are promoted if they have the necessary qualifications and meet the requirement when the time comes.