IAUE Promotes 35 To Professorial Rank, 41 To Readers

…Announces May 8 – 9 For 44 Convocation Ceremony

Friday 8th and Saturday 9th May, 2026 has been approved by the Executive Governor of Rivers State and Visitor to the University, His Excellency Sir Siminalayi Fubara GSSRS as the new dates for Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) Rumuolumeni Port-Harcourt Rivers State Nigeria 44th convocation ceremony.

Friday 8th May 2026, will be for the award of first degrees and prizes while Saturday May 9th 2026, will be for the conferment of postgraduate degrees.

The Chairman of Senate Professor Okechuku Onuchuku announced this during an emergency Senate meeting of Wednesday April 15, 2026 at the Postgraduate hall of the University.

Professor Okechuku Onuchuku also announced that thirty five academic staff of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education IAUE Rumuolumeni Port-Harcourt Rivers State Nigeria have been elevated to the rank of Professors with forty one of them promoted to the rank of Readers after Council ratified their promotion.

The new Professors are:

Faculty of Administration and Management Sciences

Professor Ikechi Prince Obinna – Professor of Consumer Behaviour and Sustainability Marketing Professor Chukwu Godswill Chinedu – Professor of Consumer Behaviour and Sustainability Marketing Professor Joy .A. Mekuri-Ndimele — Professor of Human Resource and Office and Information Management Professor Dumo Nkesi Opara — Professor of Human Resource Management and Organisational Behaviour Professor Lawrence Amadi – Professor of Entrepreneurship and Strategic Marketing

Faculty of Agriculture

Professor Eunice Ngozi Ajie – -Professor of Agricultural Economics (Agricultural Marketing) Professor Godswill Ibom Wilcox – Professor of Production Economics

Faculty of Education

Professor Emmanuel Okwu – Professor of Library and Information Science . Professor Love Nwamadi — Professor of Counselling Psychology Professor Amadi–Ali Beatrice Onyebuchi – Professor of Early Childhood and Primary Education Professor Jerome Ibejika Wosu– Professor of History and Policy of Education

Faculty of Humanities

Professor Grace Hart Lawrence– Professor of African Religion and Cultural Heritage

Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences

Professor Worokwu China Roland– Professor of Science Education (Chemistry) Professor Constance Izuchukwu Amanah– Professor of Algorithms and Software Engineering Professor Comfort Emma-Elechi– Professor of Community Health Education and Promotion Professor Wokocha Gideon Azubuike– Professor of Science Education Professor Glory Godspower -Echie– Professor of Science Education Professor Nwala Longinus – Professor of Science Education (ITS) Professor Daso P. Ojimba – Professor of Mathematics Education Professor Nchelem Rosemary George – Professor of Mathematics Education Professor Dagogo Franklin Ibim – Professor of Applied Geophysics

Faculty of Social Sciences

Professor Leelee Nwiibari Deekor – Professor of Development Economics Professor Nzidee Williams – Professor of Monetary Economics Professor Iwarimie .B. Uranta – Professor of

Political Theory and Methodology

Professor Dennis Reuben .T. Ukpere – Professor of Rural Development and Resource Management Professor Poroma Lekia Celestine – Professor of Industrial Relations and Human Resource Management Professor Ngeh David Baride – Professor of Sociology of Development Professor Ebenezer Levi Odike – Professor of Sociology of Development and Social Work Professor Goodnews Wabah – Professor Medical Sociology Professor Nwikpugi Bright Poronakie – Professor of Regional Development Planning Professor Ikechi Omenihu Okwakpam – Professor of Environmental Management

Faculty of Vocational and Technical Education

Professor Paulinus Emennu –Professor of Industrial Technical Education (Mathematical Option). Professor Joseph Onwuakalaegbule Amaechi – Professor of Industrial Technical Education (Mathematical Option) Professor Divine Chiorlu–Professor of Industrial Technical Education (Electrical Electronics Option) Professor Salome Emeya—Professor of Agricultural Science Education

Associate Professors ( Reader)

Faculty of Administration and Management Sciences

Dr Abolo Aseinnimieyeofori–Reader in Financial Accounting and Corporate Governance Dr Omaha Patience Chioma–Reader in Financial Accounting and Forensic Accounting Dr Chiiam Emmanuel Bedford –Reader in Financial and Environmental Accounting Dr Tutah Tonye Chukwundah– Reader in Service and Strategic Marketing Dr George Ordua – Reader in Human Resource Management

Faculty of Education

6.. Dr Nnenda Wozule Tom-George– Reader in Library and Information Science

Dr Richard Okechukwu Okere – Reader in Guidance and Counselling Dr Ibiye Omeibi-Davids – Reader in Educational Technology Dr Fortune Omasirichi Sam-Eleyi – Reader in Business Education (OIM) Dr Ubani Samuel Nwakaku – Reader in Special Needs Education Dr Amakiri Hager Atisi Eremina – Reader in Educational Measurement and Evaluation Dr Christiana Apa-Ago Osaro – Reader in Educational Psychology, Guidance and Counselling Dr Yellowe Annette Ndukuru – Reader in Educational Administration

Faculty of Humanities

Dr Amadi Scholastica – Reader in English Syntax, Morphology and Discourse Analysis Dr Stone Allen Orubu – Reader in Painting and Painting Technology Dr Joe Mgbakiri Urekwere – Reader in Textile and Fashion Design Dr Tam-George Charlotte – Reader in Ceramic Technology Dr Omenohia Douglas Mada – Reader in French Language and Linguistics Dr N-ue Uebari Samuel –Reader in Social and Political History Dr Nkemakolam Ugorji–Reader in Music Education Dr Ndubuaku Offor – Reader in African Music Dr Metong Amakiri Eustace –Reader in Church History Dr Offor– Anthony Onwuzor– Reader in Social and Political History

24.. Dr Nyewusira Chituru– Reader in Diplomacy and International Studies

25..Dr Amadi Chidi– Reader in Social and Political History

Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences

Dr Tubonemi Mgbomo–Reader in Science Education (Biology) Dr Abbey -Kalio Ibijengibo– Reader in Science Education (Chemistry) Dr Samuel Gentle Kitoye– Reader in Public Health Promotion and Education Dr Gonsi Monday Sibe – Reader in Exercise Physiology Dr Precious Friday Amadi – Reader in Community Health Education Dr Christiana Leesi Kpe -Nobana — Reader in Public Health Promotion and Education Dr George Isoboye – Reader in Applied Mathematics

Faculty of Social Sciences

Dr Wosu – Benson Ikechi – Reader in Regional Development Planning Dr King Onu Ezebunwa — Reader in Development Economics Dr Clement Korgbeelo – Reader in Development Economics Dr Kpaa Kabee – Reader in Regional Development Planning Dr Taylor Tamunosaki – Reader in Political Economics and Development Studies Dr Ferdinand Okpo Justice – Reader in Governance and Development Studies

Faculty of Vocational and Technical Education

Dr Silver line .N. Igweagbara – Reader in Technical Education (Building Technology Option) Dr Tasie Chimezie Michael – Reader in Agricultural Resource and Environmental Technology Education Dr Ibekwe Anthony Amadi–Reader in Technology Education (Electrical Electronics Option)

The Chairman of Senate while congratulating the newly promoted Professors and Associate Professors advised them to provide academic leadership to their colleagues and to also ensure that those coming behind them are promoted if they have the necessary qualifications and meet the requirement when the time comes.