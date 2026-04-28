RSG Reaffirms Support For Private Health Practitioners At ANPMP Conference

The Rivers State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening collaboration with private medical practitioners to improve healthcare delivery across the State and Nigeria at large.

Rivers State Deputy Governor Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu reaffirmed this during the 48th Annual General Meeting and International Scientific Conference of the Association of Nigerian Private Medical Practitioners (ANPMP) at Dr Obi Wali International Conference Centre in Port Harcourt on Thursday 23rd April 2026.

Prof. Odu commended members of the association for their resilience and critical contributions to healthcare delivery, noting that private practitioners cater to an estimated 60 to 70 percent of Nigeria’s population.

The Deputy Governor, described the conference theme, “Enhancing Healthcare Delivery in Nigeria: The Role of Private Medical Practitioners,” as timely, and emphasized the growing importance of private sector participation in addressing evolving health challenges.

She highlighted the risks faced by practitioners, including incidents of kidnapping and attacks, describing their sacrifices as vital to sustaining healthcare services nationwide.

Prof Odu reiterated the Governor Siminalayi Fubara led Administration’s commitment to policies that promote quality healthcare, attract investment, and create an enabling environment for medical practitioners to thrive, noting that sustained partnerships between the public and private sectors remain key to building a resilient and inclusive healthcare system.

Prof Odu also spotlighted the State Government’s health insurance initiative, the Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme (RIVCHPP), which collaborates with private health facilities to expand access to care.

According to her, through the scheme, several medical procedures, including surgeries, have been successfully funded in partnership with private providers.

The Deputy Governor urged participants at the conference to leverage the platform for meaningful dialogue, knowledge sharing, and the development of practical solutions to challenges confronting the healthcare system.

She expressed optimism that deliberations at the conference would translate into actionable strategies to enhance healthcare delivery across Nigeria.

In his address, the National President of the Association of Nigerian Private Medical Practitioners, Dr. Adesola Adekunle Kayode said that over the last four years, the association has recorded a new tariff structure, a renewed framework, and restored a sense of dignity for private practitioners across the country, stressing that beyond policies, the outgoing executive also strengthened institutions and built structures that would outlive them. ‎Also speaking, the Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Innocent Ekwem, decried the state of the health system and urged participants to seize the opportunity of the conference to come up with ideas that would turn around the health institutions.