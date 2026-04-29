Prof. Zabbey Backs Abe To Drive NUPRC to Greater Heights, Praises Leadership Capacity

By Jerry Needam

Professor Nenibarini Zabbey, Project Coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), has expressed strong confidence in the ability of Senator Magnus Ngei Abe to deliver impactful leadership as Chairman of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) Board.

Prof. Zabbey gave this assurance while congratulating Abe on his appointment, describing him as a seasoned administrator with the competence to reposition the Commission for optimal performance and national benefit.

The HYPREP Coordinator was among prominent dignitaries who attended a reception held in honour of the former lawmaker following his inauguration as NUPRC Board Chairman.

The event took place at the official residence of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, in Abuja.

The reception came shortly after the formal inauguration of the NUPRC Board earlier in the day.

In his goodwill message, Zabbey noted that Abe’s wealth of experience and leadership acumen would be instrumental in strengthening the regulatory framework of Nigeria’s upstream petroleum sector.

He added that the appointment comes at a critical time when the industry requires strategic direction to ensure sustainable growth and enhanced contribution to the nation’s economy.

He further expressed optimism that under Abe’s stewardship, the Commission would achieve greater efficiency, transparency, and innovation in carrying out its mandate.

Zabbey’s remarks underscore growing expectations that the new NUPRC leadership will consolidate reforms and drive progress in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.