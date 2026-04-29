Abe Takes Charge At NUPRC, Pledges Robust Oversight, Institutional Reforms

By Jerry Needam

The newly appointed Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Senator Magnus Abe, officially assumed office on April 28, 2026, following his inauguration, with a firm commitment to reposition the Commission for greater efficiency and impact, National Network newspaper can authoritatively report.

Speaking to staff and management at the Commission’s headquarters shortly after taking over, Abe stressed that the primary responsibility of the board is to provide purposeful leadership and effective oversight aimed at strengthening the agency’s overall performance.

“I want to assure management that we are here strategically to work with you,” Abe said. “Our goal is to collaborate closely to uplift the Commission and contribute meaningfully to national development.”

He highlighted the need for strong synergy between the board and the Commission’s leadership, noting that such cooperation is critical to fulfilling its statutory mandate.

Abe also disclosed plans to enhance the Commission’s working conditions, including efforts to secure a more suitable office environment to improve staff productivity and operational efficiency.

According to him, the board is determined to ensure that the NUPRC operates at optimal capacity while effectively delivering on its responsibilities within Nigeria’s dynamic petroleum sector.

In her remarks, the Commission’s Chief Executive, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, congratulated the new board members and expressed confidence in their ability to provide the strategic direction required under the Petroleum Industry Act.

She observed that their inauguration comes at a crucial time, amid rising global oil and gas prices driven by tensions in the Middle East, underscoring the need for strong and focused leadership.

National Network newspaper reports that Abe’s resumption signals a renewed emphasis on governance, collaboration, and institutional strengthening within the NUPRC.