Rep. Chinda Moves Closer To PDP Governorship Ticket

By Jerry Needam

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) prepares for its primaries, emerging developments indicate that the race for the party’s governorship ticket in Rivers State may be tilting decisively in favour of Rep. O. K. Chinda, if information available to National Network Newspaper is anything to go by.

Credible sources within the party suggest that a “consensus arrangement” is being quietly engineered to favour the federal lawmaker, who represents Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency II.

Rep. Chinda is widely described by loyalists as intelligent, humble, and a committed member of the political family of former Rivers State governor and current FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

According to the party’s official timetable, the sale of nomination forms for all elective positions commenced on Monday, April 27, 2026, and will close on May 4. However, insiders say that beyond the formal process, strategic alignments may have already narrowed the field.

Multiple party sources who spoke on condition of anonymity identified Rep. Chinda as the leading beneficiary of ongoing high-level consultations.

“There is a clear push for consensus, and Rep. Chinda is at the centre of it,” a senior party official disclosed. “This is less about open competition and more about negotiations behind closed doors.”

Chinda’s decision to remain in the PDP—despite the defection of several colleagues to the All Progressives Congress (APC)—has reportedly strengthened his standing among party loyalists.

Nonetheless, some stakeholders argue that loyalty should not override internal democracy.

Further findings indicate that some aspirants may either refrain from purchasing nomination forms or step down in support of a consensus candidate, a development that could effectively clear the path for Rep. Chinda.

At the centre of the unfolding political calculations is the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, whose influence within the PDP structure remains significant despite his current role in an APC-led federal administration. Party insiders insist that his political machinery continues to shape key decisions in the state.

“Nothing of this magnitude happens in Rivers PDP without Wike’s input,” a party chieftain said. “If Rep. Chinda is emerging, you can connect the dots.”

The PDP has outlined two options for its primaries—direct and indirect—but sources say the eventual choice could prove decisive.

While direct primaries would allow broad participation by party members, the indirect option, which relies on delegates, is widely viewed as more susceptible to internal control.

“They are more likely to adopt indirect primaries if the consensus plan needs fine-tuning,” another insider revealed. “Delegates are easier to coordinate than the general membership.”

Despite concerns in some quarters, there appears to be no immediate sign of open rebellion within the party. Many stakeholders reportedly view the process as an internal “family affair,” with aspirants aligning strategically to avoid confrontation and ensure a smooth outcome.

There is also a growing belief among party faithful that Wike’s continued leadership will help maintain cohesion and preserve Rivers State as a PDP stronghold, despite shifting alliances at the national level.

As the May 4 deadline for the sale of forms approaches, the PDP faces a defining moment: balance internal consensus with democratic credibility, or risk perceptions of imposition that could have long-term political consequences. For now, beneath the surface calm, subtle but decisive power moves continue to shape what could become a predetermined contest.