Who Clinches Rivers APC Governorship Ticket

By Jerry Needam

The battle for control of the Rivers State structure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is quietly intensifying ahead of the 2027 political cycle, with emerging indications of deep-rooted power negotiations, shifting alliances, and behind-the-scenes consultations that could ultimately determine who emerges as the party’s governorship flag bearer.

Findings suggest that while the party has officially opened the window for nominations and primaries in line with its national timetable, the real contest may be unfolding far away from public view— within closed-door meetings, strategic consultations, and elite consensus-building efforts.

Insiders familiar with the political dynamics in the state describe the situation as a “high-stakes chess game” involving influential blocs within the party structure, each seeking to secure advantage ahead of formal delegate selection and primary elections.

According to multiple sources who requested anonymity, the unfolding process is being shaped less by open competition and more by “pre-determined alignments” aimed at producing a consensus candidate capable of unifying the party ahead of the general election.

One party insider described the situation this way: “What the public sees is the timetable.

What is really happening is negotiation. Serious negotiation. Nothing is left to chance.”

There are also indications that political godfathers, legacy networks, and influential stakeholders with long-standing roots in Rivers politics are quietly asserting influence over the direction of the process.

These power centres, according to observers, are not always visible but remain decisive in moments of succession battles.

Another source within the party hinted that the final outcome may not necessarily come through a competitive primary as widely expected.

Instead, a consensus arrangement is being strongly considered to avoid internal fractures that will weaken the party’s electoral performance in the state.

“There is pressure to avoid a divisive primary,” the source said. “But consensus itself comes with its own battles. It is never simple in Rivers politics.”

The party’s adoption of either direct or indirect primaries is also expected to play a crucial role in shaping the outcome.

While direct primaries could widen participation, many insiders believe the indirect system — through selected delegates — remains the more likely path, given its structure and strategic flexibility.

Political analysts argue that whichever direction the process takes, the coming weeks will be decisive in determining the future leadership of the party in the state.

Already, quiet lobbying, consultations, and bloc realignments are said to be intensifying.

Despite the tension, party officials publicly insist that the process remains under control and aligned with democratic principles.

However, beneath the surface, the stakes remain high, and the competition increasingly complex.

For now, no clear front-runner has been officially declared, but within political circles, expectations are building that the next few weeks will significantly narrow the field—or possibly settle it altogether.

As Rivers APC navigates this delicate transition, observers say one thing is certain: the outcome will reshape the party’s internal balance of power ahead of 2027. For continuing updates, analysis, and exclusive insider revelations on this unfolding political battle, keep reading National Network Newspaper.