Ahead Of 2027 Elections: Analyst Decries Lull In Political Activities In Rivers

By Polycarp Nwaeke

A political commentator, Opunabo Inko-Tariah, has decried the lull in political activities in Rivers State, blaming it on what he described as “state capture,” where powerful interests allegedly influence political processes.

He warned that the decision of a sitting governor to seek re-election could depend on directives from the Presidency.

Speaking on the situation, Inko-Tariah said: “We ought to be practising democracy, but we are not.

What we are practising is kakistocracy and kleptocracy, not democracy. I describe it as political emasculation because of state capture. Even the governor may have to wait for the nod from the Presidency to secure the APC ticket.

With the primaries approaching, everything appears to be under the control of one individual.

“The sad aspect is that this is a man who, even without the President’s backing, could still win a free and fair election due to his organic support.”

Inko-Tariah, a former Special Adviser to former Governor Nyesom Wike, also warned that the will of the people may not prevail in the 2027 elections in Rivers State, raising concerns about the imposition of candidates.

He added: “In truth, we do not have democracy in this country. People are not allowed to freely express themselves. Candidates are imposed, which is why the country is in its current state.

This situation continues to worsen daily because the will of the people is consistently undermined. Leaders are imposed to serve personal interests, without regard for the welfare of Nigerians.”

Meanwhile, a public affairs analyst, Richard Nwokocha, has urged the Federal Government to prioritize security over politics.

Professor Nwokocha, who teaches Public Law at Rivers State University, made the call while reacting to a recent court case involving six individuals accused of plotting to overthrow President Bola Tinubu.

He stated: “I am concerned about the government’s greater commitment to politics than to security and governance.

There are frequent killings of citizens, and the government has been unable to respond adequately by bringing perpetrators to justice and preventing further occurrences.

“Criminals must be handled decisively to serve as a deterrent. The government needs to urgently rejig its security strategy. Citizens deserve to live in peace.”

He also noted that the government’s earlier statements on the alleged coup plot could undermine public confidence in the judicial process.

Nwokocha said: “When there are initial denials followed by later confirmations from the prosecution, it creates doubt in the minds of citizens.

A serious government should conduct thorough investigations before making public statements, rather than denying an incident and later confirming it.”

The Nigerian military had initially denied reports of a coup plot in 2025 but later confirmed them.

The Federal Government has since charged six individuals, including retired military officers and a police officer, in connection with the alleged plot. Former Minister of Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, is reportedly on the run.