Atiku Replies Tinubu, Says His Privatisation Legacy Cannot Be Rewritten

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, has responded to comments by President Bola Tinubu over his role in Nigeria’s privatisation programme.

Tinubu had, on Thursday, criticised Abubakar, suggesting that his involvement in past privatisation efforts was unsuccessful, while also making remarks about his political activities within the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a reaction issued through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku described the President’s comments as a “reckless tirade” and accused him of hypocrisy and selective recollection of history.

“Atiku Abubakar’s attention has been drawn to the latest reckless tirade by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu — a performance that exposes not just desperation, but a troubling pattern of hypocrisy and historical amnesia,” the statement read.

Shaibu argued that Tinubu’s criticism of privatisation contradicts current government policies, noting that Atiku had long supported reforms including the privatisation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) and the sale of refineries to private investors.

He further alleged that the present administration is pursuing similar economic policies without adequate transparency, describing the process as “privatisation without accountability.”

“You cannot oppose reform when it demands courage and then execute a shadow version of it in power,” he said.

The statement also criticised the current economic situation, claiming that Nigerians are facing worsening living conditions amid rising inflation and declining purchasing power.

“Across the country, families are skipping meals, businesses are shutting their doors, and hardworking citizens are watching their incomes evaporate under the weight of relentless inflation,” it added. Shaibu maintained that Atiku’s record in public service remains “clear, documented, and defensible,” while urging restraint in political criticisms.