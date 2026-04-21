No More “Borrow Me” — Why MTN, Airtel Suspend Airtime, Data Borrowing Services

Telecommunications giant, MTN Nigeria, has attributed the suspension of its airtime and data borrowing services to new regulatory requirements introduced by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The company’s Secretary, Uto Ukpanah, disclosed this on Thursday at the Nigerian Exchange Limited, explaining that the decision followed the implementation of new compliance rules under the Digital, Electronic, Online, or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations, 2025.

According to the company, the regulations introduce a revised licensing and compliance framework for entities offering digital or non-traditional consumer credit services, including airtime lending.

“This relates to the implementation of processes under the Digital, Electronic, Online, or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations, 2025, which introduced a new compliance and licensing framework for entities providing digital or non-traditional consumer credit services,” the company said.

Despite the suspension, MTN assured customers that alternative channels for purchasing airtime and data remain available and unaffected.

It also noted that the temporary halt is not expected to have a significant impact on its overall revenue structure.

“Given the scale within the revenue mix, we do not expect the temporary suspension to have a material impact,” the company added.

The development follows the rollout of the FCCPC’s Digital, Electronic, Online, or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations, 2025, which builds on earlier interim frameworks introduced in 2022 to regulate digital lending in Nigeria.

Under the new rules, all digital lenders operating in the country are required to register with the commission, a requirement that now extends to airtime credit services, effectively placing telecom operators such as MTN Nigeria under stricter regulatory oversight.

In a related development, Airtel Nigeria has announced a temporary halt to its airtime and data borrowing services, a feature that allowed eligible prepaid users to access credit and repay on their next recharge.

The telecom operator disclosed on Friday that the suspension forms part of ongoing efforts to align its operations with evolving regulatory and operational requirements within Nigeria’s telecommunications sector.

In a statement, the company’s Director of Corporate Communications and CSR, Femi Adeniran, said the decision reflects adjustments aimed at ensuring compliance with industry standards.

Despite the pause, Airtel assured subscribers that regular airtime and data purchase options remain fully available, adding that the change will not disrupt overall service delivery or network performance.

Director of Marketing, Ismail Adeshina, described the move as both necessary and responsible, noting that the company remains committed to transparency, consumer protection, and innovation within Nigeria’s digital space.

He explained that the temporary suspension allows the company to better align with current expectations while maintaining high service standards for customers.

Airtel added that further updates regarding the status of the suspended credit services will be communicated in due course. The development comes at a time when digital lending and credit-based telecom services are facing increased regulatory attention, prompting operators to review and adjust their offerings.