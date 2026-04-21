Ikwerre Traditional Rulers Forum Condemns IPO Attack, Demands Immediate Rescue Of Abducted OSPAC Boss

The Ikwerre Traditional Rulers Forum has condemned the attack on IPO community in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State, describing it as a brazen assault on peace and local authority.

Chairman of the forum, King Leslie N. Eke, expressed outrage over the incident, particularly the abduction of the community’s OSPAC Chairman by suspected herdsmen.

He warned that the attack has thrown the community into fear, disrupted daily life, and heightened tension across the area.

The monarch described the incident as a direct challenge to grassroots security, stressing that targeting a key community security figure is unacceptable.

He called on security agencies to act swiftly to rescue the abducted chairman and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The forum also urged increased security presence in IPO to prevent further attacks, while calling on residents to remain calm and cooperate with authorities. Reaffirming their commitment to peace, the traditional rulers called for unity among stakeholders to restore stability and prevent a recurrence.