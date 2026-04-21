Gov. Diri’s Commissioner, Others Defect From APC To NDC

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Special Duties, Michael Magbisa, on Wednesday led thousands of supporters from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Magbisa, a former local government chairman, announced his resignation from both the APC and the Bayelsa State Executive Council at the NDC State Secretariat in Yenagoa, where he arrived with a coalition of over 5,000 supporters drawn from the APC, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and various civil society groups.

Framing his defection as a deliberate break from what he described as a dysfunctional political structure, Magbisa said the decision was driven by deep dissatisfaction within the APC, which he accused of lacking ideology and suppressing internal democracy.

“Today, I am leaving the APC because I don’t believe in their ideology. This is not a party but a platform where the destinies and lives of politicians are destroyed. How can one person determine what happens to everyone?” he said.

The former commissioner positioned himself as a pathfinder for others still within the APC but unwilling to publicly break ranks, suggesting that his move would trigger further defections.

“Many people are tired of how the party is run but lack the courage to leave. Now that I have taken this step, others will follow. Thousands more will join us soon,” he stated.

Magbisa said his defection was not just symbolic but strategic, noting that those who moved with him were committed to building the NDC into a formidable political force in the state.

“We are not just supporters; we are believers. The future of NDC is bright, and that is why we are here; to work together and make it count,” he added.

He also linked his decision to personal and political freedom, claiming his time in the APC was marked by restrictions.

“Since I joined the APC, I haven’t slept well. There was no freedom, but now I am free,” he said.

Addressing concerns of alleged reprisals against political loyalists, Magbisa assured defectors that issues such as salary stoppages linked to party affiliations would be addressed.

Receiving the defectors, Bayelsa State Chairman of the NDC, Dauprebo Ikuromo, described the development as a major boost for the party, emphasizing that the NDC remains open and inclusive.

He commended Magbisa for what he called a bold and principled decision, urging others to follow suit.

“He has shown courage and conviction by leading this movement. This is what politics should be about—standing for what you believe in, not personal gain,” Ikuromo said. The NDC chairman added that the party, though relatively new, is rapidly gaining ground and positioning itself as a credible alternative, particularly with high-profile defections such as Magbisa’s and the growing number of supporters aligning with its platform.