Sanwo-Olu Endorses Hamzat for 2027 Lagos APC Governorship Ticket

By Hopejane Uzor

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has officially endorsed his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate for the 2027 election in the state.

The endorsement, announced at a high-level stakeholders’ meeting of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos, signals an early move by the ruling party to consolidate its succession plan ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Sanwo-Olu said the decision followed extensive consultations with party leaders, governance partners, and grassroots mobilisers across the state, stressing that continuity in leadership remained critical to sustaining Lagos’ development trajectory.

According to the governor, Hamzat has been instrumental in driving key reforms in education, technology, and public service delivery, noting that his administrative depth and policy expertise make him a natural successor.

“Dr. Hamzat has demonstrated uncommon dedication to the growth of Lagos State. His understanding of governance and his quiet but effective leadership style position him as the right person to take over the reins in 2027,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

He further assured party faithful that the endorsement was not intended to sideline democratic processes but rather to provide direction and unity within the party ahead of its primaries.

In his acceptance remarks, Hamzat described the endorsement as a call to greater service, promising to deepen ongoing reforms and expand infrastructural development across sectors.

He said his administration, if elected, would prioritise smart city initiatives, transportation upgrades, youth empowerment, and economic inclusion.

“I see this not just as an endorsement but as a responsibility to serve Lagosians with greater commitment. We will build on existing achievements and ensure that no community is left behind,” Hamzat said.

The event drew attendance from top APC figures, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, commissioners, local government chairmen, and party elders, many of whom pledged their support for Hamzat’s potential candidacy.

Several speakers at the meeting commended Sanwo-Olu’s leadership style and described the endorsement as a stabilising factor that would prevent internal party conflicts ahead of the election season.

However, some political observers have pointed out that Lagos politics remains highly competitive, and other aspirants within the APC may still contest the party’s ticket despite the governor’s backing.

Analysts also note that endorsements, while influential, do not guarantee automatic emergence, as the party’s primary election process and broader political alignments will ultimately determine the candidate.

The development is already generating reactions across political circles, with opposition parties expected to strategise in response to what appears to be an early positioning by the ruling party. As the 2027 elections draw closer, the endorsement of Hamzat is likely to shape political calculations within Lagos, setting the stage for what could be a closely watched governorship race in Nigeria’s commercial capital.