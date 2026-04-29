Automatic Ticket Deal: How Loyalty, Power, And Silence Are Shaping Rivers Politics

By Jerry Needam

A political storm is brewing beneath the surface of celebrations in Rivers State, as emerging details surrounding the alleged granting of automatic tickets to loyalists of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, raise serious questions about internal democracy, transparency, and the future of party politics in the state.

While public display of jubilation has erupted among supporters of the former governor, National Network Newspaper investigations reveal a far more complex and controversial reality—one that insiders describe as a calculated consolidation of political control ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Multiple credible sources confirmed that a closed-door stakeholders’ meeting, allegedly convened by the FCT Minister in Port Harcourt about two weeks ago, laid the groundwork for what is now being described as a predetermined ticket allocation system.

At that meeting, individuals who maintained loyalty during the state’s recent political crisis were reportedly assured automatic nominations under the guise of “rights of first refusal.”

The implications are far-reaching.

Serving members of both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are said to be beneficiaries—an unusual cross-party alignment that analysts say underscores the depth of political influence at play.

Affected lawmakers reportedly include members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and the National Assembly, many of whom are now positioned to secure return tickets without facing competitive primaries.

But beyond the celebrations lies growing resentment—and fear.

Several participants at the meeting, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the process as “undemocratic” and “pre-arranged,” alleging that dissenting voices were either ignored or subtly discouraged.

Some claim the atmosphere made it clear that opposition would come at a political cost.

“This is no longer about elections,” one source said. “It’s about endorsements from the top. If you are not in line, you are out.”

Critics argue that the arrangement effectively sidelines qualified aspirants and reduces party primaries to mere formalities. They warn that such practices could erode public trust and weaken already fragile democratic structures within the state.

Even more troubling, according to observers, is the growing perception that performance in office is being overshadowed by political allegiance.

Several of the alleged beneficiaries, critics say, have records that do not justify automatic returns, raising concerns that governance may suffer in favor of loyalty-driven politics.

However, defenders of the FCT Minister reject these claims, insisting that the move is both strategic and necessary. They argue that rewarding loyalty ensures stability, especially after a prolonged period of political tension in the state.

According to them, continuity is critical to maintaining cohesion and preventing further fragmentation.

Yet, the silence from key actors has only deepened suspicion.

Repeated attempts by National Network Newspaper to obtain official confirmation or denial from top stakeholders were unsuccessful.

Multiple individuals close to the FCT Minister declined to comment, neither affirming nor disputing the reports—an absence of clarity that has further fueled speculation.

As Rivers State moves closer to another electoral season, the stakes are rising. What is unfolding is not just a contest for political office, but a broader struggle over the soul of party democracy in the state. For now, the celebrations continue in some quarters—but beneath them lies a growing tension that could redefine the political landscape in ways that are only beginning to emerge.