Andoni LG Chairman Imposes Curfew, Disbands Vigilante Group

By Hopejane uzor

Lucky Otuo has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Ikuru Town following rising security concerns in the community.

The curfew, which takes immediate effect, will run daily from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. until further notice. Otuo said the measure is aimed at restoring calm after the killing of an indigene, which he described as senseless and deeply troubling.

The council chairman also ordered the immediate disbandment of the local vigilante group, OSPAC, declaring its activities in Ikuru Town illegal and unacceptable.

He extended condolences to the family of the deceased and assured residents that those responsible for the killing would be brought to justice.

Otuo further urged residents to remain calm, comply with the curfew, and cooperate with security agencies as efforts continue to restore peace in the area.

He warned that security agencies have been directed to strictly enforce the curfew, adding that anyone found violating the order would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

According to him, the government will not tolerate any actions capable of undermining peace and security in the area.

The chairman also disclosed that consultations are ongoing with relevant stakeholders, including community leaders and security operatives, to address the root causes of the unrest and prevent further breakdown of law and order.

Residents, he said, should remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious movements or activities to the appropriate authorities, stressing that community cooperation is vital to restoring lasting peace. Otuo reaffirmed the council’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, assuring that additional measures would be introduced where necessary to ensure the safety of all residents in Ikuru Town and surrounding communities.