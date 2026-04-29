Just In: Supreme Court Sets Date to Resolve ADC, PDP Leadership Crises

According to information made available to National Network newspaper, the Supreme Court of Nigeria has scheduled the delivery of its long-awaited judgments in the leadership disputes affecting both the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The apex court, which had earlier reserved judgment in the matters, confirmed on Wednesday that it will deliver its ruling on the ADC case by 2:00 p.m. on Thursday. The case is listed as SC/CV/180/2026. However, the exact time for the PDP judgment has yet to be disclosed.

The development follows mounting pressure from the ADC, which had previously petitioned the Chief Justice of Nigeria, expressing concern over delays and warning that time is of the essence.

Meanwhile, a recent ruling by the Federal High Court in Abuja has added another dimension to the crisis. The court restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognizing any state congresses conducted by committees set up by the party’s caretaker leadership.

In her judgment, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik held that only duly constituted state executive committees have the authority to conduct such congresses.

She further affirmed that the tenure of the party’s State Working Committees and State Executive Committees remains valid until properly conducted congresses and a national convention are held.

The Supreme Court’s forthcoming rulings are expected to significantly shape the internal structure and future direction of both parties ahead of upcoming political activities.