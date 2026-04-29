Child Rights Breach: Apostle Chinyere Admits Lapses

The Rivers State Government has summoned the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries,(OPM) Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, over alleged violations of child protection laws, following public outcry surrounding reports that an autistic child under his care was given out in marriage.

The intervention came during a closed-door meeting convened by the Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, with the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Rivers State branch, led by its Chairperson, Tamunouemi Life-George, in attendance.

In a statement signed by Martha Igbiks, Head of Media Unit, Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, on April 21, while addressing journalists after the meeting, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Lauretta Davies Dimpka, said although the cleric’s actions may have been driven by goodwill, they contravened extant legal provisions guiding child welfare and protection in the state.

She specifically cited breaches of the Child’s Rights Act of 2003, the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, and the Persons with Disabilities Act, stressing that compliance with these laws is mandatory for all individuals and organisations engaged in childcare services.

According to her, “while the cleric acted in good faith, some of his actions—particularly those circulated on social media—fall short of the legal requirements and protections guaranteed for children and persons with disabilities.”

Davies Dimpka, however, commended the OPM founder for honouring the invitation and demonstrating readiness to align with statutory regulations.

She noted that he had been sensitised on proper procedures and pledged to seek guidance from the ministry on future decisions involving minors.

The Permanent Secretary also used the opportunity to caution faith-based organisations and private operators running orphanages or children’s homes to ensure full compliance with government regulations, including mandatory registration and approval by the ministry.

Responding, Apostle Chinyere admitted to lapses, attributing them to lack of awareness of legal requirements.

He described the engagement as enlightening and pledged immediate corrective action.

“This meeting opened my eyes. There were things I was doing that I didn’t know were wrong.

Now that I know, I will do the right thing and ensure immediate compliance,” he said, adding that he was unaware of the need to formally register his orphanage and obtain approval before housing minors. The ministry stated that the engagement forms part of its broader enforcement efforts to uphold child protection laws and safeguard vulnerable groups across Rivers State.