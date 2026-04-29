Ogoni: Elder Donkpee Vooh Joins Ancestors @ 96

Elder Domkpee Vooh, one of the oldest men in Gokana Local Government Area, Ogoni, Rivers State has joined his ancestors, aged 96.

Noted for his high morals and life of dignity, late Elder Vooh’s admirers and children are poised to give him a befitting burial.

Impressed by Elder Vooh’s simple and selfless lifestyle, his second son, and primary school teacher, Evang Bariloabel Bariaalabel said his father lived his life as humble, revered and honest church and community worker which earned him respect and public acclaim in place of ‘wealth’.

According to him, the late Domkpee Vooh was generally seen and accepted as a sage because much of his admonition came true.

“I feel proud and excited because of the good qualities my late dad practised and passed on to us and the public wherever he had a little opportunity to serve”.

May I add that, the man we are talking about did not acquire high western education above the golden days Standard Three, but his ideas, composure, approach to duty and life generally were exciting and worthy of emulation, hence he deserves to be accorded a dignifying burial, however modest,” he said.

Continuing, Dike went down the memory lane to explain how late Elder Domkpee Vooh became the paramount heir of the Vooh family unit of Gan-Bangha Dynasty in Bodo City, led the lineage, his own nuclear family brilliantly and showed same qualities as a servant in the Bodo City Council of Chiefs and Elders.

According to Evang. Bariloabel, he was fascinated by the story of his father’s artistry as a street footballer and later, member of various youth teams from Ogoniland which engaged in competitive football in far places like Isene in the old Calabar Province. He proudly showed an award presented to him from the leadership of the Church of God (Seven Day) Rivers State Conference in 2024 in recognition for his services and good morals in and outside the church.