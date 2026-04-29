Campaign Group Pushes For Tinubu’s Re-Election

By Joe Kalu

A socio-political group under the aegis of Tinubu Youths Vanguard Organization (TYVO), Rivers State chapter has added its voice to the growing population of those supporting the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) to enable him complete the implementation of his administration’s economic and infrastructural reforms aimed at getting the country out of the woods.

The Rivers State coordinator of the group, Hon Emmanuel Fubara stated this over the weekend in Port Harcourt at the sideline of the Southern Traditional Rulers Council meeting.

According to the group’s Coordinator, “It is important that the Tinubu administration is given a second chance to ensure the full implementation of its transformation agenda for the country of especially the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Tinubu Youths Vanguard Organization state Coordinator equally disclosed that the group is set for its inauguration in the nearest future, alongside its LG Executives, Wards and Units including the Students and Market women wings.

He informed that the group will then be fully mobilized to market the Tinubu administration in order for it to achieve its goal of restoring the Economy.

Hon Fubara recalled that apart from the transformation of the battered Economy is the ongoing infrastructural revolution including the remarkable Coastal Road Project in parts of the country within three years of his administration.

He made it clear that by the time his group is fully commissioned to unleash their campaign strategies which will be issue-based the opposition will crumble like a pack of cards.

He used the opportunity to appeal the campaign group to take the gospel to all nooks and crannies of the country why Tinubu should be allowed to complete what he started as the results of the reforms are already manifesting.

With regards to the insecurity threats in many parts of the country, Fubara said the menace was inherited from previous administration and that the current administration has shown serious commitment to ending it in the near future. He added that with the collaborative plans of the United States of America, it will soon be a thing of the past. When asked whether their mandate includes campaigning for the Rivers State governor, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, he said they will cross the bridge when they reach there but quickly hinted that the directives of the All Progressing Congress in (APC) which is president Tinubu’s platform will play a big role in shaping their activities.