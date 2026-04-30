Dekor Picks APC Nomination Forms For Khana/Gokana Reps Seat

By Jerry Needam

Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor has taken a bold and strategic step in his political career, formally picking up his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to seek re-election for the Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

In a move that has already stirred significant political conversations across Rivers State, the experienced lawmaker recently parted ways with the Peoples Democratic Party and officially decamped to the All Progressives Congress.

He is set to contest the forthcoming election under the platform of the APC, a decision widely interpreted as both bold and tactically calculated.

Rt. Hon. Dekor, a distinguished son of Khana Local Government Area, brings to the race a rich blend of legislative experience, administrative competence, and deep grassroots connection.

Known for his resilience, political dexterity, and results-driven leadership style, he has remained a prominent and influential figure in the state’s political landscape.

He currently represents Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and serves as Chairman of the House Committee on Host Communities in the National Assembly, a strategic position that places him at the forefront of addressing critical issues affecting oil-producing communities.

His impressive track record includes serving as Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, where he demonstrated strong leadership and legislative acumen.

He also served as Commissioner for Works, a role in which he was widely credited with driving key infrastructural initiatives and contributing to developmental strides across the state.

Political observers describe his latest move as a significant realignment that could reshape the dynamics of the Khana/Gokana political landscape.

His defection to the APC, coupled with his decision to seek re-election, is seen as a strong signal of renewed ambition, evolving alliances, and a forward-looking political strategy.

With his vast experience, established political network, and sustained grassroots support, Dekor is widely regarded as a formidable contender.

His entry into the race under a new political platform adds an intriguing dimension to the contest, setting the stage for what promises to be a highly competitive and closely watched electoral battle.

As momentum continues to build, stakeholders and constituents alike are closely observing how this strategic move will influence the unfolding political narrative in Khana/Gokana and beyond.