Ogoni Oil Dispute: Coalition Defends Court Action, Warns Against Threats, Intimidation

By Jerry Needam

A coalition of Ogoni stakeholders has strongly defended its decision to institute a suit at the Federal High Court over oil resumption activities, describing the legal action as a legitimate and necessary step to safeguard the economic future and legal rights of the Ogoni people.

In an official press statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday, the group condemned what it described as a “divisive and sponsored media campaign” aimed at discrediting the plaintiffs in Suit No: FHC/PH/CS/218/2026.

The coalition alleged that certain individuals have resorted to blackmail, intimidation, and threats of violence in a bid to pressure litigants and undermine the judicial process.

The plaintiffs maintained that their action is rooted in the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 and the Local Content Act 2010, stressing that the case seeks to ensure lawful and equitable oil resumption in Ogoni—not to halt it.

“This is a lawful, peaceful, and necessary step to secure the rights of the Ogoni people. We are not stopping oil resumption; we are demanding statutory compliance and fairness in line with extant laws,” the statement read.

Central to the suit, according to the coalition, is the call for the unbundling of OML 11, which it argued exceeds the maximum acreage allowed under the PIA.

The group described opposition to the suit as “misplaced” and reflective of a lack of understanding of the potential benefits to the wider Ogoni population.

Raising concerns over transparency and inclusiveness, the coalition questioned the distribution of recent employment opportunities reportedly facilitated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), asking whether such benefits are reaching the generality of the Ogoni people.

The statement also decried what it termed attacks on key stakeholders and community figures, including Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Deeyah and Chief Lesi Maol, President-General of Kagote, as well as others perceived to be sympathetic to the court action.

It warned that individuals allegedly involved in incitement and intimidation—including those named in the statement—could face legal consequences, including contempt proceedings, for actions deemed to interfere with the administration of justice.

“The Federal High Court remains a temple of justice accessible to all.

Threats, mob action, and attempts to intimidate litigants or the judiciary constitute grave violations of the law,” the coalition stated.

Calling for calm, the group urged Ogoni leaders and stakeholders to support the judicial process, emphasizing that the courts remain the appropriate avenue for resolving disputes in a civilized society.

The coalition further alerted security agencies, including the Inspector General of Police, the Department of State Services, and military authorities, to the alleged threats, warning that any harm to plaintiffs or associated persons would result in those responsible being held “personally and criminally liable.”

Referencing past unrest in the region, the group cautioned against actions that could destabilize the fragile peace in Ogoni, insisting that the ongoing legal process represents a path toward justice, equity, and inclusive prosperity.

“This suit is a public interest and class action. It is aimed at securing a fairer deal for the Ogoni masses. Let the law take its course,” the statement concluded.

The statement was jointly signed by Chief Hon. Bari-Ara Kpalap, JP; Dr. Terry Mission Bagia, Esq.; and Dr. B. A. Nubel on behalf of the coalition.