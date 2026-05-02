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BARR. ANTHONY TABU HAILS PROF. NENIBARINI ZABBEY’S THREE YEARS OF EXEMPLARY STEWARDSHIP AS PROJECT COORDINATOR OF HYPREP

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Today marks the 3rd anniversary of the appointment of Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey as Project Coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP).

In three years, Prof. Zabbey has demonstrated uncommon commitment, scientific integrity, and deep compassion for the Ogoni people in driving the UNEP-mandated clean-up of our impacted lands and waters. Under his watch, HYPREP has moved from promise to tangible progress — restoring hope, livelihoods, and dignity to communities long devastated by hydrocarbon pollution.

As Secretary of the South-South Peoples’ Conference (SSOPEC), whose founding meeting was convened by the late former Senate President, Senator Joseph Wayas, GCON, with HRH Pere Dappa Biriye, OON as Foundation Chairman and Sen. Edwin Clark, CON as Deputy Chairman — three national patriots who fought for the Niger Delta environment and people through SSOPEC — and as National Coordinator of the Tinubu Re-election Movement (TRM), I salute Prof. Zabbey’s patriotic service. His work aligns with Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda on environmental restoration and justice for the Niger Delta.

Prof, your leadership proves that expertise matched with empathy can heal both land and people. May your next years at HYPREP bring accelerated remediation, sustainable development, and lasting peace to Ogoniland.

Congratulations, and thank you for serving with distinction.

Barr. Anthony Tabu
Secretary, South-South Peoples’ Conference (SSOPEC)
National Coordinator, Tinubu Re-election Movement (TRM)
May 2, 2026

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