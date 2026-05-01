Fubara’s Second Term Bid Takes Off As Allies Purchase APC Forms

By Jerry Needam

The political atmosphere in Rivers State has taken a decisive turn as Governor Siminalayi Fubara appears set to seek another mandate, following the purchase of his All Progressives Congress (APC) Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms by a group of close allies.

The development signals a strong endorsement of the governor’s leadership and performance, as well as a calculated move to consolidate political support ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Although the governor is yet to make a formal declaration, the action of the allies—many of whom are influential leaders and elders in the state—is widely interpreted as a clear indication that his re-election bid is underway.

National Network Newspaper gathered from sources within political circles that the move is being described as a strategic show of confidence, reflecting growing alignment among key stakeholders who view Governor Fubara as a stabilizing force in the state’s evolving political landscape.

Among those reportedly seen in a group photograph holding the nomination forms are Chief Ambrose Nwuzi; Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante, a member of the House of Representatives representing Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro Federal Constituency; and Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja, a former lawmaker in Rivers State, among others.

Since assuming office, Governor Fubara has been associated with efforts aimed at governance reforms, infrastructural development, and the strengthening of institutional processes.

Supporters argue that his leadership style, marked by resilience and administrative focus, has earned him credibility across various segments of the state.

Political observers note that the purchase of nomination forms on his behalf places him in a strong position, signaling preparedness, organization, and backing from influential quarters.

It also sets the stage for what is expected to be a competitive and closely watched governorship race.

While reactions continue to trail the development, some analysts believe it could reshape emerging political alignments and intensify stakeholder consultations in the coming months.

Others, however, express concern over lingering political tensions in the state, particularly the strained relationship between the governor and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Whether this dynamic will influence the governor’s re-election bid remains to be seen.

As the political season gathers momentum, attention remains firmly fixed on Governor Fubara and how his anticipated declaration will shape the trajectory of politics in Rivers State.