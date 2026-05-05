“No Water, No Light” Protest Rocks Rivers College of Health Sciences

By Ken Asinobi

…As Students Demand Provost’s Sack

Academic activities at the College of Health Sciences, Management and Technology in Rumeme, Port Harcourt, came to a complete stop as angry students staged a protest over poor living conditions in campus.

The students, mostly those living in the hostel, blocked all entry and exit gates of the school, leaving staff and visitors stranded. They carried placards and chanted “No water, no light,” to show their frustration.

According to the protesting students, the campus has been without steady water supply and electricity for some time. They also complained about a dirty and unhealthy environment, which they say is making learning difficult.

The students are demanding the immediate removal of the Acting Provost, Dr. Peace Chigoerem Amadi, accusing her of failing to provide a safe and comfortable learning space.

“This situation is unacceptable. We cannot live or study like this,” one of the student leaders said during the protest They warned that the problems are not too big for the school management to fix, urging them to act fast before things get worse.

The protest has brought all academic work to a halt, as students insist they will not return to classes until their demands are met. The students also appealed to the management to address the issues quickly and avoid bringing negative attention to the institution.

As of the time of this report, the school authorities have not released any official statement on the situation.