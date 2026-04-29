Police Bust Vehicle Theft Ring, Recover Stolen Cars In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has busted a vehicle theft ring and arrested four suspects linked to the syndicate, recovering several stolen vehicles in the process.

The breakthrough, disclosed in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Blessing Agabe, followed a coordinated, intelligence-led operation that exposed the activities of a gang specialising in the buying and selling of stolen vehicles across the state.

According to the statement, the operation gained momentum with the arrest of a key suspect, Paul Nwabueze Jude, who had been on the run over his alleged involvement in a previously reported car theft case.

Agabe said, “The Rivers State Police Command has recorded a significant breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown on organised vehicle theft, with the arrest of members of a syndicate specialised in buying and selling stolen vehicles, as well as the recovery of stolen vehicles.”

She explained that the suspect was apprehended on April 10, 2026, at about 17:50 hours by operatives of the command’s Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) in Ogbogoro Community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

Providing further details, she stated, “Acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the command’s Violent Crime Response Unit arrested one Paul Nwabueze Jude, who had been on the run following his involvement in a previously reported case of vehicle theft.”

Agabe noted that the arrest was linked to an earlier case involving his accomplice, Uju Molokai, who had been apprehended in November 2025, with a stolen Toyota Hilux recovered at the time, while Nwabueze evaded capture.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to his involvement in the earlier crime, as well as several other vehicle theft operations,” she added.

The police spokesperson further disclosed that the confession led operatives to other members of the syndicate and individuals involved in receiving stolen vehicles.

She said, “Acting on this confession and subsequent intelligence, operatives arrested other members of the gang and receivers of the stolen vehicles.”

Those arrested include Dike Michael, Uzomba Darlington, and Emynaya Eugene, all identified as members of the four-man gang operating within and beyond Rivers State.

Agabe added, “Exhibits recovered include two Toyota Hilux vehicles and three Sienna vehicles.”

She also revealed that investigations had uncovered another key figure linked to the operation.

“Investigations further revealed the existence of a key receiver of the stolen vehicles, who is believed to be in possession of additional stolen cars. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the individual and recover all other stolen vehicles in his possession,” she said.

The Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, urged residents to remain vigilant and adopt basic security measures to safeguard their vehicles and property.

He said, “Members of the public should remain vigilant, install tracking and anti-theft devices, and avoid leaving valuables exposed or unattended in their vehicles.” Adepoju further encouraged prompt reporting of suspicious activities, stressing that “timely information is vital to effective crime prevention.”