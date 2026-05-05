Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs Extols Eze Ekpeye Logbo III At 4th Anniversary

By Jerry Needam

Ekpeye Land came alive in grand and colourful celebration as traditional rulers, chiefs, elders, clergy, dignitaries, and representatives of the Rivers State Government gathered to mark the 4th Coronation Anniversary of His Imperial Majesty, Eze Sir (Amb.) Kelvin Ngozi Anugwo, Eze Ekpeye Logbo III.

The milestone event underscored the monarch’s remarkable and impactful reign, widely acclaimed as an era defined by enduring peace, purposeful unity, cultural rebirth, and steady socio-economic progress across Ahoada and the broader Ekpeye Kingdom.

Since ascending the throne, His Imperial Majesty—revered as a visionary, a custodian of tradition, a bridge-builder, and a symbol of royal excellence—has continued to strengthen cultural heritage while fostering harmony, stability, and inclusive development among his people.

High Chief Dr. Mrs Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs, Chairman/Chief Executive of Moni Pulo Limited (MPL), in her congratulatory message, described the monarch’s leadership as “a shining light of stability, wisdom, and divine purpose in Ekpeye Land.” She extolled him as a compassionate father to all, a detribalized unifier, and a monarch whose humility, courage, and foresight have elevated the dignity and prestige of the Ekpeye throne. She reaffirmed her deep connection to the kingdom as a proud daughter of the soil and expressed gratitude for the honour of her High Chieftaincy title, Ununwe Gwoduma Emene Ekpeye I, noting it reflects a longstanding and cherished bond between her family and the throne.

A key highlight of the celebration was the commissioning of the First African Church, Ula Upata, a moment widely regarded as a profound testament to the monarch’s deep spirituality, unwavering faith, and commitment to the moral and spiritual well-being of his people.

Offering heartfelt prayers, High Chief Dr. Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs who is also the Chairman/Founder of O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation asked for God’s continued grace upon His Imperial Majesty—praying for uncommon wisdom, renewed strength, robust health, and long life.

She further prayed that his reign would continue to usher in enduring peace, abundant prosperity, and unbreakable unity across Ekpeye Land.

“May your throne be firmly established in righteousness, your crown continually radiate honour and glory, and your reign flourish in peace, progress, and divine favour. May your legacy stand the test of time and remain a guiding light for generations yet unborn,” she prayed. The anniversary celebration concluded on a high note of unity, admiration, and gratitude, with attendees reaffirming their loyalty and support for the monarch—widely regarded as a prudent, dignified, and transformational leader—while expressing strong confidence in a future of sustained growth, harmony, and greatness under his reign.