Jubilation In Ogbogu Community AS Son Receives Chieftaincy Title

It was all jubilation and excitement in Ogbogu Community in Egi, Ogba/ Egbema / Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers, Wednesday 18th April, 2026 as one of their illustrious sons, High Chief Hopeson Dike Hopeson was installed a Chief in the community.

The ceremony which took place at the play ground of the community recorded the presence of personalities drawn from all parts of Rivers and Nigeria at large.

The Chairman of the occasion, Engr . Vincent Gilbert Nnadi, the Ochuma Ariri 1 of Orashi kingdom thanked Ogbogu Community for demonstrating love to a man that has changed the narratives in the person of Chief Hopeson Dike as the Chairman of Obagi Host Community Development Trust, adding that he was not surprised with the choice of Chief Dike considering his project execution since appointed chairman of the Obagi Host Communities.

He Stated that Chief Dike needed more than a chieftaincy title because he has proven to Total Oil Company that there are good leaders that can take their community to greater levels.

He added that what our country is facing now is as a result of bad leaders who have refused to retire from office because there is no benchmark for politicians in the constitution.

He called on the celebrant to diversify most of his projects into skill acquisition, scholarship to youths and empowerment of women to alleviate poverty.

In another development, Pastor Chibor Obi Friday, Chairman, Community Development Committee, Ogbogu, described the celebrant as a man that is focused, dedicated, a piller of progress, unity , growth and advancement of the people, adding that Chief Dike’s leadership has brought hope to the hopeless.

He called on the celebrant to provide jobs, human capital development and construction of additional roads to attract more companies from outside the country.

Again, Mr Georgewill Collins, Commander, Forest Guard Security Agency Egi, thanked Chief Hopeson Dike for providing vehicles including payment of stipends to his members to enable them discharge their duties effectively.

He appealed to federal, State, and local governments to mobilize the Agency with facilities and manpower to make the agency compete with the Nigeria police, army, and other agencies in the country. He assured continued security of lives and property in Egi and Onelga.

Responding, Chief Dike thanked his people for the recognition and installation of chieftaincy title on him, adding that the honour on him is that of an illustrious son being honoured by his own people contracting the outdated notion that a prophet is not without honour but in his own country. He promised to do more by making sure that the people’s money reaches all nooks and crannies of the community. Highlights of the occasion include decorations of the celebrant with chieftaincy attires, presentation of gifts, cultural dances and goodwill messages.