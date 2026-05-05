“We Are Being Overrun” — OPA Cries Out Over Fresh Attacks In Rivers Communities

By Dormene Mbea

The Ogoni Peoples Assembly (OPA) has raised fresh alarm over escalating violence in parts of Rivers State, warning that several communities in the Lekuma axis are under sustained attacks by unidentified armed groups.

In a press statement issued on Saturday 2, May 2026, the group described the situation in Agbeta II and surrounding communities across Tai, Oyigbo, and Khana Local Government Areas as dire, alleging that residents are being repeatedly targeted with little or no effective security response.

OPA said multiple lives have been lost in recent days, with additional casualties reported following another attack on May 2. The group also expressed concern over missing persons, including one Monday Gote, whose whereabouts remain unknown after the latest incident.

“We are being overrun,” the statement read, as the group called attention to what it termed a worsening humanitarian and security crisis in the affected communities.

The organisation criticised what it described as a “disturbing silence” from relevant authorities, including security agencies and government officials, urging them to take immediate and decisive action to restore order and protect lives.

OPA specifically called on the Chief of Defence Staff and the Inspector General of Police to deploy additional security personnel to the troubled areas, while urging the Rivers State Commissioner of Police to intensify search and rescue operations for missing residents.

The group also appealed to the Rivers State Government to urgently intervene by providing both security reinforcement and humanitarian assistance to displaced and affected persons.

Beyond the immediate violence, OPA raised concerns about ongoing oil and gas infrastructure activities in Ogoniland, noting that while such facilities appear to be adequately secured, local communities continue to face insecurity. The group urged authorities to ensure that the protection of human lives is prioritised alongside economic interests.

OPA warned that continued inaction could further deepen tensions and instability in the region, calling for a coordinated and transparent response to address the root causes of the violence.

The statement concluded with a call for urgent intervention to halt the attacks, secure the release or recovery of missing persons, and restore confidence among residents in the affected communities.