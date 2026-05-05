APC Crisis Deepens In Rivers: Parallel Lists Of Aspirants Raise Fresh Fears Of Collapsed Peace Deal

By Jerry Needam

…Parallel Primaries, Legal Battles, Defections Underway

Fresh cracks have emerged within the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as rival political camps loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, have begun parading separate lists of aspirants for both state and national Assembly positions.

This development comes barely three months after a high-profile reconciliation effort led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, widely described as the third major attempt to restore unity between the feuding factions.

The peace move had initially raised hopes of stability, particularly following the submission and screening of commissioner-nominees by the Rivers State House of Assembly—an exercise seen by many observers as a sign that normalcy was returning.

However, investigations reveal that beneath the surface, tensions never fully subsided.

Parallel Power Structures Resurface

Multiple party insiders confirmed to National Network Newspaper that two distinct camps within the APC have not only compiled and circulated separate lists of aspirants for State and National Assembly ahead of the forthcoming primaries, but have purchased and submitted forms, as at press time.

One list is reportedly backed by loyalists of Governor Fubara, while the other is aligned with Wike’s entrenched political structure.

Notably, sources revealed that within the Wike-aligned camp, few new faces have emerged on the list of aspirants for the National Assembly. At the same time, many incumbent state lawmakers have allegedly been encouraged to seek re-election, with the exception of a few said to have fallen out of favour due to perceived disloyalty.

In contrast, the list associated with Governor Fubara is said to feature largely new entrants, with only few returning figures retained across both state and national Assembly slots—an indication, insiders say, of a deliberate attempt to reshape the political landscape.

“The peace was more of a ceasefire than a resolution,” a senior party official, who requested anonymity, disclosed. “What you are seeing now is a continuation of the struggle for control—just in a more strategic form.”

Documents obtained show overlapping constituencies with different names submitted by each camp, raising concerns about the legitimacy and eventual recognition of aspirants.

Was the Peace Deal Only Superficial?

Political analysts argue that the recurrence of factional listings suggests that the Tinubu-brokered truce may have addressed symptoms rather than the root causes of the conflict.

“The fundamental issue has always been control of the political machinery in Rivers State,” said a Port Harcourt-based political analyst.

“Until that is clearly resolved, these kinds of parallel moves will continue to happen.”

The earlier optimism generated by the screening of commissioner nominees — despite some high-profile disqualifications — now appears premature. While that process was interpreted as cooperation between the executive and legislative arms, recent developments suggest it may have been a tactical compromise rather than genuine reconciliation.

Testing Popularity or Renewed Hostilities?

Key questions now dominate political discourse in the state:

Are these parallel lists a deliberate strategy by the APC national leadership to allow open competition?

Will the party eventually harmonize the aspirants before primaries?

Or does this signal a full breakdown of the fragile peace?

Party guidelines stipulate that primaries are open to all eligible members, but the emergence of factional endorsements often undermines internal democracy and fuels post-primary disputes.

A source within the APC national secretariat hinted that the leadership is closely monitoring the situation but has yet to take a definitive stance.

“There is a possibility the party may allow both sides to test their strength during primaries,” the source said. “But that comes with risks—especially in a state as politically volatile as Rivers.”

Implications for APC’s Electoral Prospects

The unfolding scenario poses significant risks for the APC’s cohesion and electoral chances in Rivers State. Historically, intra-party conflicts have weakened party structures and opened the door for opposition gains.

Observers warn that if not urgently addressed, the crisis could lead to:

Parallel primaries

Legal battles over candidate legitimacy

Defections by aggrieved aspirants

A fragmented campaign structure ahead of general elections

A State on Edge

For Rivers residents and party faithful, the re-emergence of factional rivalry is a troubling sign. Many had hoped that the repeated interventions by President Tinubu would finally bring lasting unity.

Instead, the state now faces renewed uncertainty

Whether this latest development is a strategic political maneuver or evidence of a collapsing peace agreement remains unclear. What is certain, however, is that the battle for political supremacy in Rivers State is far from over—and may be entering a more decisive and potentially destabilizing phase. National Network Newspaper is closely monitoring developments and will continue to provide updates as the situation unfolds.