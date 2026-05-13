Wike, Fubara Rift Resurfacing Again?

By Jerry Needam

Fresh indications have emerged that the political truce between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, may be facing renewed strain following recent public exchanges and growing political tension within Rivers State.

The latest controversy followed comments made by Wike during a live media chat on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, where the former Rivers State governor spoke extensively about Governor Fubara and the lingering political crisis in the state.

During the media appearance, Wike alleged that Governor Fubara failed to properly present the state budget before the Rivers State House of Assembly. He also suggested that the governor had not fully complied with understandings allegedly reached during previous reconciliation efforts brokered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The FCT minister further maintained his position that Governor Fubara would serve only one term, insisting that he would not support the governor’s re-election bid in 2027. Political observers described Wike’s tone during the media chat as combative, fueling speculation that the fragile peace between both camps may once again be under pressure.

However, loyalists of Governor Fubara have strongly rejected the allegations, particularly claims suggesting that the governor has neglected governance or failed to pursue development projects across the state.

Reacting to Wike’s remarks, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Onwuka Nzeshi, insisted that Governor Fubara remains focused on governance and infrastructure delivery despite ongoing political distractions.

According to Nzeshi, the governor has continued to intensify inspections of critical projects to ensure timely completion and improved service delivery to residents.

“In the past few months, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has been actively inspecting ongoing infrastructure projects. Just last week, he inspected the Creek Road Market and the Commissioners’ Quarters under construction.

These projects are of great importance to him, and he is determined to see them completed and put to use promptly,” the governor’s aide stated.

The Rivers State Government also pointed to several inherited infrastructure projects reportedly progressing steadily under the current administration, including the Trans-Kalabari Road Phase 1 and the Port Harcourt Ring Road, which officials say have reached advanced stages of completion.

Supporters of the governor also dismissed allegations concerning the state budget, arguing that Governor Fubara had not been given unhindered access to properly present the budget before the Rivers State House of Assembly.

According to sources close to the administration, attempts to portray the governor in a negative light are politically motivated and intended to undermine public confidence in the government.

Checks by media organisations, including National Network Newspaper, indicate that the Rivers State House of Assembly has not sat for an extended period, amid speculations that the delay may be linked to ongoing political disagreements, including issues surrounding commissioner nominees reportedly submitted by the governor after earlier nominees were rejected.

Observers say the latest developments have once again exposed the deep mistrust that still exists between Wike and his estranged political godson despite repeated reconciliation efforts.

President Tinubu had earlier intervened in the Rivers political crisis after months of confrontation between both camps generated tension within the state’s political structure.

The intervention was widely seen as an effort to calm the situation, restore cooperation, and prevent further escalation capable of affecting governance and stability in Rivers State.

However, Wike’s latest public remarks have reignited debate over whether genuine reconciliation was ever fully achieved or whether the peace arrangement was only temporary.

Another development fueling speculation of renewed division was the recent emergence of separate political alignments allegedly being promoted by both camps ahead of future elections.

Many Rivers political observers had expected both sides to harmonise their interests within a common political structure rather than continue operating parallel camps.

Early signs that tensions may have resurfaced reportedly became noticeable during the burial ceremonies of Senator Barry Mpigi and the late King of Opobo, His Majesty King Dr. Dandison Jaja, which were held on the same day within the same senatorial district.

While Governor Fubara attended the burial ceremony of Senator Barry Mpigi, Wike did not attend the burial of the Opobo monarch held in the governor’s hometown — a development many political watchers interpreted as another indication that relations between both camps may no longer be cordial.

Political analysts warn that if the public hostility continues, Rivers State could witness another phase of prolonged political tension capable of affecting governance, policymaking, and political alignments ahead of the 2027 elections.

For now, while Wike insists that agreements reached during President Tinubu’s intervention were breached, Governor Fubara’s camp continues to maintain that the administration remains focused on governance, infrastructure delivery, and development across the state.

The unfolding developments have once again placed Rivers State at the centre of national political attention, with many Nigerians watching closely to see whether peace can still be sustained between the two influential political figures.

Many residents of Rivers State continue to appeal for peace, expressing concerns that prolonged political tension could further slow governance and development. “We need peace,” many Rivers people continue to say as fresh political uncertainty emerges once again in the state.