Obuah, Dekor, Amaewhule Others Emerge Winners In Rivers APC Primaries

By Jerry Needam

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded its senatorial and House of Representatives primaries in Rivers State ahead of the 2027 general elections, with several notable political figures emerging victorious.

In Rivers West Senatorial District, Bro. Felix Obuah, popularly known as “Go Round,” clinched the APC ticket after a successful primary election.

Supporters described his victory as a strong endorsement of his grassroots leadership and commitment to people-centered politics.

Party faithful in the district said the outcome reflected the desire of the people for a leader who understands their struggles and is ready to champion empowerment, development, and effective representation at the National Assembly.

Similarly, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Dekor, the lawmaker representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, secured the APC ticket to seek another term in office.

Dekor defeated his challenger with a wide margin during the party primaries.

Other winners who emerged from the APC House of Representatives primaries in Rivers State include:

Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule – Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency

Solomon Bob – Abua/Odual/Ahoada East Federal Constituency

Victor Obuzor – Ahoada West/ONELGA Federal Constituency

Isobo Jack – Akuku-Toru/Asari-Toru Federal Constituency

Frederick Apiafi – Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency

Hart Cyril – Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency

Felix Nwaeke – Eleme/Tai/Oyigbo Federal Constituency

Linda Stewart – Okrika/Ogu-Bolo Federal Constituency

Igwe Precious – Port Harcourt I Federal Constituency

Chigeru Amadi – Port Harcourt II Federal Constituency

Ozuzum Nwamaka – Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency

Adiele Ogbor – Ikwerre/Emuoha Federal Constituency

The primaries, monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), were described by party leaders as peaceful, transparent, and credible.

APC stakeholders expressed confidence that the party is well-positioned for victory in Rivers State during the 2027 general elections.