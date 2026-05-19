Obuah, Dekor, Amaewhule Others Emerge Winners In Rivers APC Primaries
By Jerry Needam
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded its senatorial and House of Representatives primaries in Rivers State ahead of the 2027 general elections, with several notable political figures emerging victorious.
In Rivers West Senatorial District, Bro. Felix Obuah, popularly known as “Go Round,” clinched the APC ticket after a successful primary election.
Supporters described his victory as a strong endorsement of his grassroots leadership and commitment to people-centered politics.
Party faithful in the district said the outcome reflected the desire of the people for a leader who understands their struggles and is ready to champion empowerment, development, and effective representation at the National Assembly.
Similarly, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Dekor, the lawmaker representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, secured the APC ticket to seek another term in office.
Dekor defeated his challenger with a wide margin during the party primaries.
Other winners who emerged from the APC House of Representatives primaries in Rivers State include:
Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule – Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency
Solomon Bob – Abua/Odual/Ahoada East Federal Constituency
Victor Obuzor – Ahoada West/ONELGA Federal Constituency
Isobo Jack – Akuku-Toru/Asari-Toru Federal Constituency
Frederick Apiafi – Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency
Hart Cyril – Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency
Felix Nwaeke – Eleme/Tai/Oyigbo Federal Constituency
Linda Stewart – Okrika/Ogu-Bolo Federal Constituency
Igwe Precious – Port Harcourt I Federal Constituency
Chigeru Amadi – Port Harcourt II Federal Constituency
Ozuzum Nwamaka – Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency
Adiele Ogbor – Ikwerre/Emuoha Federal Constituency
The primaries, monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), were described by party leaders as peaceful, transparent, and credible.
APC stakeholders expressed confidence that the party is well-positioned for victory in Rivers State during the 2027 general elections.